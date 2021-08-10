The Suicide Squad’s Bloodsport may have replaced Justice League’s Deathstroke

Bloodsport is a new face in The Suicide Squad and a lot of fans were confused when Idris Elba’s character was named. After all, the 2016 film had Will Smith as Deadshot. But James Gunn had something different in mind this time around. We all know DC Comics has a veritable treasure trove of bad guys who are also marksmen. However, Bloodsport is a little bit different. He’s more dangerous in The Suicide Squad, for one thing. Another is the fact that the filmmaker is playing up some of the more wild elements of his cast of characters for this DC movie adventure. Instead of being able to just summon weapons from the ether, the director took a much more futuristic approach.