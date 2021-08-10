Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Suicide Squad’s Bloodsport may have replaced Justice League’s Deathstroke

gamerevolution.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWas there meant to be a The Suicide Squad Deathstroke appearance in the movie? The popular DC Comics mercenary was established in the DCEU in the post-credits Justice League Deathstroke scene, played by Joe Manganiello, with an expanded appearance in this year’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Even more surprising, it looks like in Suicide Squad 2 Deathstroke was actually replaced by Idris Elba’s Bloodsport.

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Joe Manganiello
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#The Suicide Squad#Justice League#Dceu#Team Two#Interessante#Novas#Filme#Podemos#Justice League 2#Jamesgunn#Hbo Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad Fans are Infuriated by James Gunn's Decision to Kill [SPOILERS]

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warning: if you haven't seen James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, this article contains MAJOR SPOILERS so read at your own risk!. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is finally here and it's already safe to say that it's one of the best comic book film releases of this year. The film sees the director do something that he wasn't allowed to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that is let loose and if you're a fan of films like Watchmen and Deadpool, The Suicide Squad will not disappoint you.
MoviesEW.com

Joel Kinnaman says The Suicide Squad is better than Suicide Squad because it's 'the film we set out to do'

Over the past year, filmmaker David Ayer has campaigned for Warner Bros. to release his cut of 2016's Suicide Squad, the superhero movie which was maligned by critics when it was released in a version, Ayer insists, far removed from his vision for the project. "It's frustrating because I made a really heartfelt drama and it got ripped to pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it just wasn't supposed to be," Ayer told EW's Derek Lawrence in March. "I made an amazing movie. It's an amazing movie, it just scared the s--- out of the executives."
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Will there be a director’s cut of David Ayer’s suicide squad?

Suicide squad James Gunn is reaping an exceptional response from international critics, highlighting it as a violent and very funny madness. The tape is more a reboot that a sequel to use, because it is not at all necessary to see the previous version of David Ayer to understand the mission that these villains must meet in Corto Maltese. However, just like Zack Snyder and The Justice League, the director of the first version recently acknowledged that his version little or nothing resembles what Warner premiered in 2016.
Moviesepicstream.com

Margot Robbie Reportedly in Danger of Being Recast as Harley Quinn

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. DC Extended Univers actress Margot Robbie is often regarded by comic book film fans as the definitive live-action version of Harley Quinn and her brilliant performance in The Suicide Squad pretty much solidifies that. Now, we still don't know what the future holds for the Australian superstar but it's safe to assume that she'll be sticking around in the DC franchise for more years to come. However, Margot worried many fans when it was recently reported that she plans to take a hiatus from playing the DC anti-hero.
Video GamesNME

‘Fortnite’ kicks off Suicide Squad crossover tomorrow with Idris Elba’s Bloodsport skin

Epic Games has revealed that a Fortnite crossover with The Suicide Squad‘s begins tomorrow (August 3), starting with a skin for Bloodsport. Since being teased by director James Gunn on Twitter last Wednesday (July 28), Fortnite fans have received their first proper look at the Bloodsport skin with a video featuring Idris Elba. Elba plays the mercenary Bloodsport in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Zack Snyder fans attack James Gunn’s Suicide Squad

James Gunn hasn’t been too surprised that some Zack Snyder fans are making negative reviews of The Suicide Squad. Can a movie be violent, dark and at the same time funny? That is something that is bothering the fans of Zack Snyder Y Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), since they have dedicated themselves to lowering the grade and attacking The Suicide Squad of James Gunn for posing something totally different from other deliveries of DC Comics.
MoviesComicBook

Back Issues: From Superman to Suicide Squad, Get Ready for Bloodsport

Bloodsport is a new face in The Suicide Squad and a lot of fans were confused when Idris Elba’s character was named. After all, the 2016 film had Will Smith as Deadshot. But James Gunn had something different in mind this time around. We all know DC Comics has a veritable treasure trove of bad guys who are also marksmen. However, Bloodsport is a little bit different. He’s more dangerous in The Suicide Squad, for one thing. Another is the fact that the filmmaker is playing up some of the more wild elements of his cast of characters for this DC movie adventure. Instead of being able to just summon weapons from the ether, the director took a much more futuristic approach.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Suicide Squad’s Idris Elba Explains The ‘Big Difference’ Between Playing Bloodsport And Thor’s Heimdall

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is almost upon us, finally releasing into theaters on August 6th, and the hype around it is growing. Harly Quinn herself, Margot Robbie, has given some amazing praise to the film calling The Suicide Squad the GOAT comic book film, and it seems everyone involved believes it’s really special. Idris Elba’s Bloodsport is a character fans can’t wait to see in action. Many have believed Elba replaced Will Smith, but he’s playing a completely different character in Bloodsport, and James Gunn has changed Bloodsport in some cool ways from the comics. Heading into The Suicide Squad, the actor was already familiar with playing comic book characters, and now he’s explained “the big difference” between playing Bloodsport and Thor’s Heimdall.
MoviesPosted by
101.9 KING FM

‘The Suicide Squad’ Post-Credits Scenes: What They Means For DC’s Future

The following post contains SPOILERS for The Suicide Squad. You have been warned. This is your warning. Beware. 2016’s Suicide Squad had a hugely important post-credits scene for the DC Extended Universe. It featured Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller and Ben Affleck Bruce Wayne engaged in a candid dinner conversation. After the events of the movie in Midway City, Waller says she’s nervous that her position as the director of Task Force X could be in jeopardy. Wayne promises to protect her if she “delivers” something he wants, at which point she hands him a top secret document containing information on the future members of the Justice League.
Video GamesNewsweek

'Fortnite' Bloodsport Bundle: 'Suicide Squad' Character Hits the Item Shop

Fortnite's item shop has been updated with a new Bloodsport bundle, to coincide with the antihero's cinematic debut in James Gunn's new Suicide Squad adaptation. The criminal alter ego of notorious sharpshooter Robert DuBois, Bloodsport is played by Idris Elba in the film, which comes out Thursday, August 5 (on HBO Max—It hits theaters on Friday August 6). Besides his deadly marksmanship, the character's main claim to fame is that he once incapacitated Superman using a kryptonite bullet, a detail that is even referenced in the upcoming film.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reacts to Movie’s Rotten Tomatoes Score

The Suicide Squad is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max on Friday, and the early reviews for the DC movie have been exceptional. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% critics score. ComicBook.com's own Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 5 out of 5 and called it "the exhilarating and emotional blockbuster that DC deserves." Many of the film's cast and crew have been reacting to the positive reviews, including director James Gunn. In fact, Gunn took to Twitter today to share the movie's Rotten Tomatoes score.
MoviesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' is great superhero fun — until it isn't

‘The Suicide Squad” takes the superhero genre and turns it on its head. Then it cheerfully shoots it full of large, bloody holes, rips off an arm and uses it to club itself in the face. A sequel to the 2016 definite-articleless hit “Suicide Squad,” the movie celebrates the comedic...
MoviesCharlotteObserver.com

Meet Daniela Melchior, the heart of James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’

Daniela Melchior’s first day of filming on “The Suicide Squad” took place on a beach constructed in a parking lot in Atlanta. Warner Bros.' blockbuster DC supervillain team-up, written and directed by James Gunn, marks the Portuguese actor's first major studio role as well as her first English-language project. It's now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, but back during production Melchoir was, understandably, nervous. Her focus was on doing her best — she didn't want this first Hollywood movie to also be her last.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Suicide Squad: Why Bloodsport’s Badass Weapons Proved To Be ‘Incredibly Difficult’ To Utilize, According To James Gunn

There are a number of wild powers on display in The Suicide Squad, from Ratcatcher 2’s ability to summon rodents, to Polka-Dot Man’s polka dots, but strangely enough one of the most complex character designs in the film is Bloodsport’s – the anti-hero played by Idris Elba. He doesn’t have any supernatural gifts, but what he does possess is highly advanced weaponry that he constructs on the fly with various pieces he stores all over his costume. It’s ultimately a super cool and clever idea brought to life on the big screen, but as I recently learned from writer/director James Gunn, it was a serious headache to actualize behind the scenes.
MoviesComicBook

Margot Robbie Comments on Ayer's Cut of Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad will be out shortly, and the James Gunn film plans to reshape the way fans view several villains first introduced in David Ayer's Suicide Squad. The 2016 movie may be a passing topic now, but its mixed reception caused serious debate years ago. Nowadays, the movie is preening for attention amidst the debut of its successor, and star Margot Robbie is addressing the push for Suicide Squad's Ayer cut.
MoviesPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Suicide Squad Isn't a Sequel . . . But It's Not a Reboot Either

With the release of The Suicide Squad, our favorite squad of semivillainous misfits is back in action — but it's not quite clear how they're back. Is this a sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad, or a reboot that just happens to use the same actors? The answer is likely to be frustrating to fans particular about continuity: it's neither a reboot nor a sequel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy