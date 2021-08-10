Cancel
Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson Peacock Series ‘Poker Face’ Finds Its Showrunners (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Variety
 4 days ago
Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne ’s upcoming Peacock series has set Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to serve as co-showrunners, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series, titled “Poker Face,” received a 10-episode order at Peacock back in March. Johnson created the series and will also direct and executive produce. Lyonne will star and serve as an executive producer. Plot details are being kept under wraps aside from the fact that the show is a one-hour mystery series.

The Zuckermans’ past credits include “Prodigal Son” and “Fringe” at Fox, “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” at ABC, “Suits” at USA Network, and “Haven” at Syfy. They are repped by UTA and Lichter Grossman.

The Zuckermans will serve as executive producers as well as co-showrunners. Johnson executive produces via T-Street Productions along with Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue. Lyonne executive produces under the Animal Pictures banner with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens co-executive producing. MRC Television will produce. MRC is a minority investor in T-Street, with a first-look deal across both film and television.

“Poker Face” will mark Johnson’s first foray into writing a television series. He has previously directed episodes of “Breaking Bad” and “Terrierrs.” He is primarily known for his feature work, such as his Oscar-nominated screenplay for “Knives Out,” a film he also directed. It was reported in March that Netflix had paid $450 million for both “Knives Out 2” and “Knives Out 3.” Johnson has also written and directed films like “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi,” “Brick,” and “Looper.” He and T-Street are also producing the ““Three Body Problem” series currently in the works at Netflix.

Lyonne co-created, stars in, and executive produces the Netflix series “Russian Doll,” which is currently prepping its Season 2. The show earned 13 Emmy nominations for its first season, including one for best actress in a comedy for Lyonne. The show was also nominated for best comedy series. Lyonne is known for her roles in shows like “Orange Is the New Black” at Netflix. Animal Pictures also has a number of projects in the works, including both the animated sci-fi series “The Hospital” and the live-action series “Desert People,” both at Amazon.

(Pictured: Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson)

