Britney Spears Proudly Shared a Video of a #FreeBritney Flag on Instagram
Before Britney Spears appeared at a June hearing to speak her truth about her conservatorship agreement, her fans were living for her Instagram content—dancing, fashion shows, Q&A sessions, etc. And after Spears provided testimony and said she was counseled to hold back on posting the truth on her social media accounts (and then said she would no longer hold back), the #FreeBritney movement finally had a headquarters on Spears' Instagram page.hellogiggles.com
