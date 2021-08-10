Britney Spears Proudly Shared a Video of a #FreeBritney Flag on Instagram

Britney Spears’ conservatorship case rages on as the pop star and her new lawyer attempt to remove her father, Jamie Spears, and replace him with someone new. Recently revealed court documents connected to the case have shed new light on the singer’s finances and given us a clearer picture than ever to determine just how much Spears is worth. This sort of information is notoriously hard to come by and even harder to verify, which is why this latest treasure trove of legal documents are so invaluable.