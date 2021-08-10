Cancel
Britney Spears Proudly Shared a Video of a #FreeBritney Flag on Instagram

By Olivia Harvey
Cover picture for the articleBefore Britney Spears appeared at a June hearing to speak her truth about her conservatorship agreement, her fans were living for her Instagram content—dancing, fashion shows, Q&A sessions, etc. And after Spears provided testimony and said she was counseled to hold back on posting the truth on her social media accounts (and then said she would no longer hold back), the #FreeBritney movement finally had a headquarters on Spears' Instagram page.

The 39-year-old pop superstar has been posting more freely on Instagram following her two breakthrough court hearings this summer, when she gave a harrowing account on June 23 during the first one and when she was granted permission by the judge to hire her own lawyer during a second hearing on July 14. Between her first time publicly addressing the #FreeBritney movement to topless photos, Spears is not holding back. And according to her, the public doesn't know the full story.

