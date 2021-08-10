2021 VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Lady Warriors speeding up their tempo this season
CENTRE – During her first two years as Cherokee County High School’s volleyball coach, Tiffany Rieger focused on teaching the fundamentals to her fairly young squads. Now that several of the Lady Warriors have more experience under their belts, Rieger and assistant coach Dusty Cothran’s mentality has changed to speeding up the tempo in preparation for the teams the Lady Warriors play this season.www.weisradio.com
Comments / 0