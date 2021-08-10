Cancel
Centre, AL

2021 VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Lady Warriors speeding up their tempo this season

By Shannon Fagan
weisradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRE – During her first two years as Cherokee County High School’s volleyball coach, Tiffany Rieger focused on teaching the fundamentals to her fairly young squads. Now that several of the Lady Warriors have more experience under their belts, Rieger and assistant coach Dusty Cothran’s mentality has changed to speeding up the tempo in preparation for the teams the Lady Warriors play this season.

