Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

UTHSC to conduct vaccination outreach in 6 rural counties

Posted by 
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9Qri_0bNNZG2700

The University of Tennessee's nursing school has received a grant to conduct COVID-19 vaccination outreach in six rural counties.

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center's College of Nursing said Monday it has received more than $76,000 to help improve vaccination rates in Benton, Fentress, Hardin, Lawrence, McNairy and Wayne counties.

The university says grant investigators, University of Tennessee agricultural extension agents and the Tennessee Department of Health will team up on the effort.

A community advisory board will be created for each county.

The College of Nursing team will create vaccination education information and the state Health Department will help make vaccinations available.

Comments / 0

WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benton, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Memphis, TN
Health
Memphis, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Memphis, TN
Education
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Nursing School#Uthsc#Fentress Hardin#The College Of Nursing#Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy