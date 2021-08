No matter what happens, a father will always be there for his daughter. It doesn’t matter if they are estranged, share different viewpoints or no longer talk as they used to; a father will stand by his daughter. Stillwater tells the story of a father who travels from his hometown of Stillwater, Oklahoma to the unfamiliar sprawl of Marseille, France in order to provide comfort and to prove that his daughter is innocent of a crime that she was convicted of. It’s an interesting story that’s matched by solid performances from its cast even if the movie feels somewhat too much for its own good.