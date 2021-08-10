Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Please Enable JavaScript

cpapracticeadvisor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.cpapracticeadvisor.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.

www.cpapracticeadvisor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service#Javascript
Related
Economycpapracticeadvisor.com

The Digital Nomad Client

Do your clients want help setting up their new business as a “digital nomad”? Digital nomads are people who use tech to work remotely from anywhere they hang their hats, whether it be a beach, a foreign country, or a recreational vehicle. To help your clients navigate the world of becoming a digital nomad, here’s what you need to know about digital nomad entrepreneurship and the legal structures that work best for a digital nomad business.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Income Taxhngn.com

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Outsider.com

IRS Stimulus: Are Monthly $1,200 Checks Going to Happen?

Since COVID-19 began spreading, Americans have received three stimulus checks to aid struggling families and help the economy. It’s possible a fourth round of checks might come in the immediate future. However, it’s also possible Americans would instead be receiving stimulus checks on a monthly basis. The Sending Unconditional Payments...
Income Taxdeseret.com

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
Public Safetykomando.com

Data breach alert: Info on millions of seniors leaked online

With things like your email address, login credentials and telephone numbers, cybercriminals can accomplish an astonishing amount of destruction. That’s why it’s critical to take steps to protect them before it’s too late. But in recent months, the blame hasn’t been falling on users being reckless with their information. It...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Using AI to Scale Spear Phishing

The problem with spear phishing it that it takes time and creativity to create individualized enticing phishing emails. Researchers are using GPT-3 to attempt to solve that problem:. The researchers used OpenAI’s GPT-3 platform in conjunction with other AI-as-a-service products focused on personality analysis to generate phishing emails tailored to...
ComputersZDNet

Ransomware: Now attackers are exploiting Windows PrintNightmare vulnerabilities

Cyber criminals are exploiting Windows PrintNightmare vulnerabilities in their attempts to infect victims with ransomware – and the number of ransomware groups attempting to take advantage of unpatched networks is likely to grow. The remote code execution vulnerabilities (CVE-2021-34527 and CVE-2021-1675) in Windows Print Spooler – a service enabled by...
TechnologyBank Info Security

Microsoft Details Year-Long Office 365 Phishing Campaign

A year-long phishing campaign used various techniques, including deploying Morse code in some cases, to help evade security tools while attempting to harvest the credentials of Office 365 users, according to a report published by Microsoft researchers this week. As part of this particular phishing campaign, the attackers deployed a...
SoftwareThe Hacker News

Hackers Actively Searching for Unpatched Microsoft Exchange Servers

Threat actors are actively carrying out opportunistic scanning and exploitation of Exchange servers using a new exploit chain leveraging a trio of flaws affecting on-premises installations, making them the latest set of bugs after ProxyLogon vulnerabilities were exploited en masse at the start of the year. The remote code execution...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Facebook Messenger: voice and video calls will now have end-to-end encryption

Knowing this, Facebook Messenger has just reported through its web portal which have now added the aforementioned security system (encryption) to voice and video calls, both group and individual for mobile devices with Google’s Android operating system and iPhone’s iOS. As you remember Messenger already offered this option since 2016, however, it was limited because it was only available for chats or text conversations.
Technologyinfosecurity-magazine.com

Millions of Senior Citizens' Personal Data Exposed by Misconfiguration

Millions of senior citizens in North America have had their personal information compromised following a breach at senior care review website SeniorAdvisor, according to WizCase. The researchers, led by Ata Hakcil, discovered a misconfigured Amazon S3 bucket owned by Senior Advisor, a company that displays consumer ratings and reviews for...
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Shutdown: GitHub drops password authentication for Git Operations

As of today, GitHub will no longer be able to log into Git Operations with a simple password. From now on, users must either use an SSH key or token-based authentication. The network-based version management service announced the expiry of password authentication over a year ago, and the changeover has been taking place gradually since November 13, 2020.
Paypalmakeuseof.com

Is That PayPal Email Genuine or Phishing?

PayPal is one of the most popular payment platform. Its popularity is part of its appeal. If you want to send money to somebody, PayPal is the platform that they're most likely to already use. Unfortunately, the popularity of PayPal also makes it useful for crime. Many phishing emails are...
Internetthreatpost.com

WordPress Sites Abused in Aggah Spear-Phishing Campaign

The Pakistan-linked threat group’s campaign uses compromised WordPress sites to deliver the Warzone RAT to manufacturing companies in Taiwan and South Korea. Threat actors are using compromised WordPress websites to target manufacturers across Asia with a new spear-phishing campaign that delivers the Warzone RAT, a commodity infostealer available widely for purchase on criminal forums, researchers have found.

Comments / 0

Community Policy