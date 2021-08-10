Letter to the Editor - Friggatrikaidekaphobia

And now for the latest news from the Rocket Scientist Association of America. You know, my husband, Sir, has a theory, that there are three types of people in the world – other than we normal, rational, sane, logical human beings. There are pinheads, who know nothing. There are knuckleheads who think they know something, but don’t really at all and are very belligerent about it. And then there are rocket scientists (with apologies to your actual rocket scientists) who think they know everything about positively everything, but in fact know less than both the pinhead and the knucklehead combined.