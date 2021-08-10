Cancel
Health

Letter to the Editor - Friggatrikaidekaphobia

geneseorepublic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you are wondering what the title above means, let me direct your attention to the date on the mast head of this paper. Breaking it down "Frigga" is the name of the Norse goddess for whom Friday is named. The other two-thirds of the word means fear of the number 13. So, those who believe bad luck reigns today may be suffering from friggatriskaidekaphobia. The good luck is this is the only Friday the 13th for 2021, per my trusty research assistant Oogle B Google. And now for something completely different....

