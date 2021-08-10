Cancel
Christina Applegate Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis

By Jullian Montes-Pearson
mxdwn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarried… with Children and Dead to Me star Christina Applegate revealed via Twitter this morning that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The actress revealed that she was diagnosed a few months ago, and it has been a “strange journey.”. Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the...

