Edward Burns' Ensemble Film 'Summer Days, Summer Nights' Trailer

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Do you feel that…?" "I do." "So what do you think that is?" MGM Studios has revealed an official trailer for the indie ensemble drama Summer Days, Summer Nights, the latest film made by actor / filmmaker Edward Burns (Nice Guy Johnny, Purple Violets, Newlyweds). This originally premiered way back in 2018 but is only now finally getting a release direct-to-VOD this year. Best way to get over a broken heart? Fall in love again… It's the summer of 1982 on Long Island. JJ is working for his dad, when he falls for Debbie. Frankie reconnects with a long lost love. But as temperatures cool, so do their relationships, leaving the young men to accept summer is ending. Edward Burns is joined by a breakout cast including Anthony Ramos, Pico Alexander, Zoe Levin, Lindsey Morgan, Jon Rudnitsky, Amadeus Serafini, Caitlin Stasey, and Rita Volk. This looks like a charming throwback look at love in the 80s and summer romance.

www.firstshowing.net

Utica, NYPosted by
Big Frog 104

Terrifying New Trailer For ‘The Night House’ Filmed In Upstate NY

Upstate New York continues to be a hotbed of activity when it comes to "Hollywood" movies. Especially horror movies. Lately, A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place 2 have been in the news for filming near Utica and several locations around Upstate New York. If you haven't seen it yet...it's awesome and streaming online now. Also, the movie "Werewolves Within", which was shot in Upstate New York, was just released on Amazon Prime and it's really good. It stars Sam Richardson from "The Tomorrow War" and Milana Vayntrub, Lilly from the AT&T commercials.
MusicFirst Showing

Return to 'Oasis Knebworth 1996' Music History Doc Official Trailer

"This is history! Right here, right now!" Trafalgar Releasing has revealed the first trailer for a music history doc film called Oasis Knebworth 1996, which is about that exact concert. It is not a concert doc, per se, although it's being marketed as one. It's a "look back at" the iconic Oasis concert at Knebworth Park outside of London. This trailer launch marks 25 years to the very day since the first night of the record-breaking Knebworth 1996 concerts. With a setlist packed from beginning to end with stone cold classics, including Champagne Supernova, Wonderwall and Don't Look Back In Anger, the Knebworth concerts were both the pinnacle of the band's success and a landmark gathering of a generation. Directed by Jake Scott (Welcome to the Rileys, Kipchoge: The Last Milestone) featuring extensive concert and exclusive never-before seen footage, "this is a joyful and at times poignant cinematic celebration of one of the most important concert events of the last 25 years." This looks like a cannonball dive into the nostalgia pool, but still seems worth it.
AnimalsFirst Showing

Trailer for 'Vanishing Knowledge' Film About Saving Nokota Horses

"Don't get all upset at me if we ain't got enough hay this year." An official trailer is up for an intriguing film called Vanishing Knowledge, made by an award-winning fashion & wildlife photographer named Ejaz Khan. He explains: "Frank, a Vietnam War veteran, has dedicated his life to the survival of this [rare] horse breed" - the Nokota horse, and he still has 300 of them. "Today, he is fighting his own survival in the fight against cancer. It won't be long before Frank is unable to care for his horses. The lives of these [300] Nokota horses are now at risk." So he made this movie. "Originally, it was to be a documentary but after five failed attempts I decided to switch from a documentary to a feature film." The film stars Frank Kuntz as Frank, in a ranch docu-drama in the same vein as Chloe Zhao's The Rider. And another important note: 49% of all proceeds from this film will go towards taking care of the 300 Nokota horses. Take a look at the film below.
MoviesFirst Showing

Fest Trailer for 'The Mad Women's Ball' Directed by Mélanie Laurent

"Is it true that you communicate with the dead, Mademoiselle?" An early trailer is out for the French drama The Mad Women's Ball, which is premiering at the upcoming 2021 Toronto Film Festival soon before debuting on Amazon Prime Video. From TIFF: The latest from writer-director-actor Mélanie Laurent is a chilling tale of spectral visions and institutional abuse set in 19th-century France. The film stars Mélanie Laurent, who also wrote & directed it; she's also joined by César Domboy, Lou de Laâge, Benjamin Voisin, Emmanuelle Bercot, Cédric Kahn, Coralie Russier, plus Martine Chevallier. A woman who is unfairly institutionalized at Paris asylum plots to escape with the help of one of its nurses. Based on the novel "Le bal des folles" by Victoria Mas, out now in hardcover for those interested in also reading this "darkly sumptuous tale of wicked spectacle, wild injustice and the insuppressible strength of women." This plays like a first look teaser more than a full trailer - expect to see more before it debuts later in September.
MoviesFirst Showing

Red Band Trailer for Animated Version of 'Night of the Living Dead'

"Remain in your home. Keep all doors & windows locked or boarded shut." WB Entertainmnet has revealed an official trailer for an animated update on Night of the Living Dead, George A. Romero's classic B&W zombie film that brought the zombie genre to (undead) life in 1968. Apparently the rights to the original film are now in public domain, so anyone can do whatever they want with it - and now we have this, Night of the Animated Dead. In the film, siblings Barbara and Johnny visit their father's grave in a remote cemetery in Pennsylvania when they are suddenly set upon by zombies. Barbara flees and takes refuge in an abandoned farmhouse along with stranded motorist Ben and four local survivors found hiding in the cellar. Together, the group must fight to stay alive against the oncoming horde of zombies while also confronting their own fears and prejudices. Featuring the voices of Josh Duhamel, Dulé Hill, Katharine Isabelle, Stefan Marks, James Roday Rodriguez, Katee Sackhoff, Jimmi Simpson, Nancy Travis, and Will Sasso. The animation in this is a bit crude, but at least it still has all the flesh-eating zombies. Enjoy.
MoviesFirst Showing

New Trailer for Horror 'The Madness Inside Me' with Merrin Dungey

"What if I pushed you over and over again?" Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie horror / psychological thriller titled The Madness Inside Me, from filmmaker Matthew Berkowitz. This initially premiered at the Filmfest Oldenburg in Germany last year. A forensic psychiatrist's husband is killed during a home invasion, but instead of identifying the killer, she recants. She stalks the newly released psychopath, deciding whether she wants to kill him, sleep with him, or try to understand him. "Is her relationship with criminals an excuse for her to rebel or is this the person who has always been inside her?" Merrin Dungey stars as Madison, along with Devon Graye, Thomas Q. Jones, and Anthony DeSando. At first glance, this looks like a very artsy exploration of guilt and instability, exploring the deep, dark aspects inside of us.
MoviesFirst Showing

First Trailer for Modern Swedish Teen Romance 'JJ+E' aka 'Vinterviken'

"I've never felt like this" Netflix has released an official trailer for a passionate young love film titled JJ+E, which is a reference to the two lovers in this: John-John and Elisabeth. Set in Stockholm in 2021, the film is also known as Vinterviken or Vinterviken 2021 in Sweden, a reference to the swimming place where they go (see Google Maps) on the outskirts of Stockholm. The two youngsters are raised in the same city, yet they live light years apart, separated economically, socially and culturally. That is until the day they start in the same high school class. Based on the award-winning book by Mats Wahl, launching on Netflix worldwide this September. The film stars Mustapha Aarab and Elsa Öhrn as "JJ+E" along with Magnus Krepper, Marika Lagercrantz, Albin Grenholm, Loreen, and Simon Mezher. This actually seems much better than most teen romance from the US, not only because it just looks better, but it also feels more authentic.
MoviesFirst Showing

Michael Greyeyes in Acclaimed Drama 'Wild Indian' Official Trailer

"Seems like you know who I am." Vertical has released an official trailer for Wild Indian, an acclaimed indie drama from the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It also played at the Palm Springs Film Festival where it won a "Directors to Watch" award. Sundance's intro: "[it] tells a story that spans centuries and the continent in a film destined to be a touchstone in Indigenous cinema. Leading an impressive cast, Michael Greyeyes delivers a gripping, enigmatic performance as a modern Native American man who has done terrible, unforgivable things. With a strong and compelling visual style that evokes both fascination and dread, Wild Indian considers the cost of survival in a world as cruel as our own." Two men learn to confront a traumatic secret they share involving the savage murder of a schoolmate. The film stars Michael Greyeyes, Chaske Spencer, Jesse Eisenberg, and Kate Bosworth. Looks like another good discovery.
Wilton, CTgoodmorningwilton.com

MOVIE REVIEW: The Three Best Films of Summer 2021

GOOD Morning Wilton‘s movie reviewer, Sebastian Hunt, is a recent graduate of Wilton High School who loves film and television and hopes to become a filmmaker himself one day. He’s already gotten a jump start on that, producing his own screenplays and planning on submitting his work to film festivals. You can learn more about Sebastian on GMW‘s “Our Team” page.
MoviesFirst Showing

Daniel Stisen Retreats Deep into the Woods in 'Last Man Down' Trailer

"Kill him and get the girl!" Saban Films has released an official trailer for an action thriller titled Last Man Down, the second feature made by Swedish filmmaker Fansu Njie. It opens direct-to-VOD starting in October, and this really does look like direct-to-video quality. Daniel Stisen stars as John Wood, who left the pieces of a broken civilization behind after a virus pandemic, to go back to his roots in the woodlands. Years later a wounded woman appears on his doorstep, claiming to have escaped from a lab because they believe her blood is the key to a worldwide cure. The film also stars Olga Kent, Daniel Nehme, Stanislav Yanevski, Madeleine Vall, and Natassia Malthe. This definitely looks like a macho woodsman badass takes-on-the-government-assholes kind of film, which might actually be entertaining to watch? Lock 'n load.
MoviesFirst Showing

Watch: Fascinating Stop-Motion Short Film 'Fish Boy' Exploring Guilt

"How are you so kind?" Here's yet another outstanding stop-motion animated short film we just have to feature. Fish Boy is a short film made by filmmaker Anita Bruvere as her final graduation project at the National Film & Television School in the UK. It's described as a "surrealist tale about the all-encompassing nature of living with guilt." The poetic short features a guilt-ridden "Fish Boy" and a woman named Laura - voiced by Hugh Skinner and Emily Taaffe. Fish Boy lives in darkness, his guilt about the past slowly consuming him. His girlfriend Laura is a light of hope in his dark world. But despite his efforts… his past continues to chase him, putting them both in danger. This short has some really mesmerizing texture and designs. The water & waves especially are so stunning with all the different fabrics in motion. Watch below.
MoviesRiverhead News-Review

Movies to light up a summer night: Peter Waldner creates two films

It’s safe to say there aren’t too many Islanders who haven’t encountered Peter Waldner in one way or another. Possibly best known for his weekly “Paw Print” black-and-white cartoons in the Reporter that have garnered numerous awards from the New York Press Association, he’s also added color, literally, to homes and local organizations for decades. Once he decided to pursue a career as an artist, he found a way to support himself by painting houses on the Island.
ComicsFirst Showing

Watch: Bikers Invade a Dance in Animated Short 'The Chaperone'

"They got a rude awakening." Who wants to hear a story about a teacher who beats up an entire motorcycle gang in 1970s Montreal? This entrancing, extra creative short documentary film titled The Chaperone first premiered years ago, but we're just catching up with it thanks to a reminder from Short of the Week. The film features mostly 2D drawings that look like school doodles, plus some segments of puppets, miniatures, a few live-action shots, and more. The film is about a schoolteacher in Montreal in the 1970s who takes on an entire biker gang while chaperoning a middle school dance in a church basement. As retold by the DJ & teacher. "With over 10,000 hand drawings (many of which were colored in crayon by hand), an original blaxploitation score and featuring a cast of over 200 people, The Chaperone is an unconventional approach to documentary shorts." Yes, it's awesome. What a wild story to tell, and a massively creative film.
MoviesFirst Showing

Jon Bernthal & Shea Whigham in 'Small Engine Repair' Film Trailer

"I wanted tonight to be special." Vertical Entertainment has released a full trailer for an indie film titled Small Engine Repair, a feature film adaptation of the stage play by John Pollono. This was originally set to premiere at last year's SXSW Film Festival before it was cancelled. Pollono writes and directs, making his feature directorial debut, and co-stars in it with an impressive cast. It's better to know as little about this story going into it. The seemingly casual reunion of three old friends at an out-of-the-way repair shop masks a hidden agenda fueled by the arrival of a privileged young yuppie. This is described as a "black comedy that takes a dark dramatic turn" - and oh boy does it take a turn. The trailer also features some very nice quotes from various filmmakers, including one from Edgar Wright. Starring Jon Bernthal, Shea Whigham, John Pollono, Jordana Spiro, Ciara Bravo, & Spencer House. I've gotta say, I really want to see this.
AnimalsFirst Showing

Official Trailer for 'The Conservation Game' Doc About Big Cat Trade

"The battle's on." Cargo Films has released an official trailer for a documentary called The Conservation Game, about Big Cat trade and the problems with it. I'd call this an unofficial follow-up doc to the popular Netflix "Tiger King" series, about the same people. This premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Social Justice Award. Retired Ohio police officer, Tim Harrison, stumbles upon a bombshell discovery when he begins to suspect that the world's most famous celebrity conservationists may be secretly connected to the exotic big cat trade. "Anytime you take an animal out of its natural environment and put it in front of a crowd of people, clapping & screaming like a bunch of maniacs, it amounts to mental & physical cruelty," Harrison explains. "The Conservation Game tells you what happens to these animals, where they come from and where they go. And it's horrible. Absolutely horrible." I do hope this changes the entertainment industry forever. The quote in here referencing both Blackfish & The Cove is a good one, too.
MoviesFirst Showing

Teaser for Gritty Romance 'Hard Luck Love Song' About a Troubadour

"A little out of place, a little out of tune…" Roadside Attractions has unveiled a teaser trailer for a film titled Hard Luck Love Song, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Justin Corsbie. This premiered at last year's Austin Film Festival, which seems like the perfect place for this kind of musician romance tale of ups and downs, and good and bad. At its core, the film is a modern day love story wrapped in a gritty, compelling character study. A romance about a charismatic but down-on-his-luck troubadour living out of cheap motels and making bad decisions. Based on the song "Just Like Old Times" by Todd Snider. The film stars Michael Dorman and Sophia Bush as the two lovers, plus Dermot Mulroney, Eric Roberts, Brian Sacca, Melora Walters, & RZA. It's exactly as described - with only 45 seconds of footage so far.
MoviesFanBolt.Com

DVD Contest: Spirit Untamed

We’re thrilled to announce that we have (1) copy of Spirit Untamed on Blu-ray to give away! The film will be available on Digital 8/17 and Blu-ray & DVD 8/31!. Leave a comment below saying you want to see the film! (Or if you have seen it, what your thoughts were)
MoviesFirst Showing

Music Festival Road Trip Romantic Comedy 'This Is the Year' Trailer

"Of course your life's a mess, you're a teenager!" Vertical Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for a romantic comedy, teen road trip movie called This Is the Year, marking the feature directorial debut of actor David Henrie, who partnered with his "Wizards of Waverly Place" cast-mate Selena Gomez to make this. As fun as it may be, this year and last year don't seem like "this year" unfortunately, especially with regards to a music festival. In a last ditch effort to win over the girl of his dreams, a nerdy high school senior and his best friends embark on a road trip to see their favorite band at the biggest music festival of the year. Lorenzo Henrie co-stars in this with his brother David Henrie, joined by Gregg Sulkin, also an alumna of "Wizards of Waverly Place", along with Vanessa Marano, Jake Short, Jeff Garlin, Alyssa Jirrels, and Bug Hall. As expected, this looks super cliche & cheesy, with the most obvious nothing-new-here story.

