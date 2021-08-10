Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

What Are Hush Puppies?

By Food Network Kitchen
Food Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLayla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Perhaps you’ve seen hush puppies listed among the coleslaw and baked beans on the menu at a barbecue joint. Or you’ve had the golden orbs served as a side at fish fries, seafood shacks and seafood restaurants. Maybe you’re confused why there’s dish as well as a popular brand of brushed suede shoes that both go by the same name. But what exactly are hush puppies? We dive into all the details.

www.foodnetwork.com

Comments / 8

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayesha Curry
Person
Guy Fieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hush Puppies#Restaurants#Sugar#Food Network#Confederate#Jalapeno Tartar Sauce#Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Seafood
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 33% Agree This Is The Worst Cracker Barrel Breakfast Item

Chain restaurant Cracker Barrel serves up all kinds of comfort food dishes, and while they have an extensive dinner menu packed with classics like meatloaf and fried chicken, they also have plenty of breakfast fare available for hungry diners for their all-day breakfast option (via Cracker Barrel). However, according to 592 individuals surveyed by Mashed, there are a few breakfast dishes that just aren't worth ordering, many of which have a hint of Southern flair found throughout the chain establishment's menu.
Recipestasteofhome.com

What Are Funeral Potatoes, Anyway?

If you’ve ever heard the term “funeral potatoes,” you may have immediately turned the other direction. But while it sounds like a somber dish with that name, that’s not necessarily the case. What are funeral potatoes exactly? Loaded with potatoes, cheese and sour cream, this classic casserole dish is quick...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

37% Think This Is Cracker Barrel's Worst Dinner Menu Item

Chain eatery Cracker Barrel has a menu packed with all kinds of comforting fare, from pillowy pancakes served up with sizzling bacon to cozy fare like meatloaf with mashed potatoes and biscuits. The sheer variety and amount of items on the menu can make it challenging to decide what exactly you want to order — however, if you're going with the consensus of a crowd, there's one particular dish you may wish to steer clear of. Mashed surveyed 593 individuals in the U.S. and found that a staggering 37.44% of respondents agreed that one particular dish was the worst on the Cracker Barrel dinner menu — the lemon pepper rainbow trout.
Grocery & SupermaketFood Network

What Is Couscous?

Fraya is a chef and contributing writer at Food Network. Perhaps you’ve bought couscous at the supermarket and made it dozens of times. Or maybe you’ve eaten it on a restaurant menu. Whatever the case, you’re wondering: what, exactly is couscous? There are other questions too: what is Israeli couscous and is that different from pearl couscous? We spent some time doing a deep dive to bring you everything you’re wondering and need to know.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

27% Agree This Restaurant Has The Worst Onion Rings

Good onion rings can make or break a fast food restaurant experience. Too greasy and soggy, and these breaded and fried onions never make it to your mouth because you are too busy squeezing out every bit of oil before you could actually ever take a bite. Too cold? You might as well have skipped them all together. Not crispy and well-seasoned enough, and you will never order that chain's onion rings again.
RecipesFood Network

What Is the Best Cut of Steak?

Krissy is a Digital Culinary Production Fellow at Food Network. The butcher counter can be overwhelming, filled with what seems like countless options but very little information. While there is no such thing as the best cut of steak (it is really all about your preferences and how you are preparing it!), there are a few cuts that are widely considered top tier. Below, we get into the meaty differences, as well as how to choose the right cut for what you’re cooking.
RecipesFood Network

What Is Hominy?

Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. If you’re familiar with Southern cuisine, you might have noticed there’s such a thing as hominy grits. Or perhaps you’ve noticed canned hominy next to the beans at your local grocery store and wondered what to make with it. But what exactly is hominy?
RecipesFood Network

What Is Corned Beef?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. You probably have heard of corned beef and cabbage being eaten around St. Patrick's Day; maybe you've also seen corned beef sandwiches at a Jewish deli. But what exactly is corned beef? How is corned beef made? What is the history of corned beef? There is so much to learn, but mainly, don't be intimidated: we'll walk you through everything you need to know.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

11 Secret Tricks Grandma Never Skipped When Making Frosting

Want fluffy frosting for a homemade cake? Try Grandma's timeless techniques that've been passed down generations. A delicious buttercream frosting always uses—you guessed it—butter as its base. But you certainly can’t pop a stick of butter straight out of the fridge and into your bowl. Grandma always seems to know when she’s going to bake a cake for dessert, and she pulls the butter out to soften ahead of time.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Sweet And Spicy Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders Recipe

Ah bacon, the versatile and delicious pork product that we all love. It goes with everything these days. Whether it's in a pasta, an appetizer, or even dessert, we all love a good bite of bacon. We especially love it when it's been wrapped around tender, juicy chicken tenders and dunked in a brown sugar coating that caramelizes into sugary, salty perfection.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Little Caesars' New Dessert Combines 2 Classic Treats

Little Caesars is doing what it can to come up with a few special surprises for customers this summer. According to Brand Eating, the restaurant is currently on a roll and is testing its new boneless chicken wings at certain locations. The Chick-N-Dippers are essentially oven-baked wings that are being sold in four different varieties, such as a classic version without a sauce, a BBQ special, a version with Buffalo dipping sauce, and chicken wings served with Garlic Parm sauce. Yum.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

4-Ingredient Hamburger Casserole

The easiest casserole you’ll ever make. A casserole made up of just four ingredients might sound like it’s either too good to be true or completely devoid of flavor, but this one is neither of those things. It does have just four ingredients, but it’s very very real and is as tasty as a cheeseburger but with all the comfort of a casserole. I find myself making this on busy weeknights because it’s just so easy to throw together, but unlike some other last-minute meals I’ve tried out, I never hear any whining about this one once we all sit down to dinner.
Pets12tomatoes.com

Lemonade Puppy Chow

Look, all kinds of Chex Mix are great… Or at least all the kinds I’ve had are. So crunchy! So flavorful! But then there’s this whole other world of what you can do with chex cereal where it’s not just crunchy, it’s also sweet (and still so snackable). You might know that variety as Puppy Chow or Muddy Buddies and that’s just what we have for you here, except in this case, you also get the signature refreshing flavor of lemonade. Sweet and crunchy chex mix with a citrus zing? Yes, please!
RecipesFood Network

What Is Buttermilk?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. When searching for the fluffiest pancake recipe or how to make the tenderest, flakiest biscuits, you’re sure to find dozens of recipes with one thing in common: buttermilk. Why buttermilk? What makes it so special? Is it really necessary? We’ve got answers, from how to make buttermilk to the best buttermilk substitute.
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Extra Ordinary Food: Behold the boxty

I've been seeing Boxty Cakes on brunch menus recently. It's an Irish potato pancake, basically hash browns with a pancake batter binder added to make them hold together. They're great. I worked in an Irish fine dining restaurant back in the late 1990s. Yeah, that was a thing, and it...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dessert At Cracker Barrel According To 36% Of People

Cracker Barrel isn't as much of a destination sort of restaurant as it is a road trip stop — it's the kind of dining establishment that's on your way from here to there, and after a long day's worth of driving, sometimes you just want a place to sit down and enjoy a meal before moving on down the road. In fact, "sit and stay awhile" might as well be the chain's motto, since it's certainly the message conveyed by the line of wooden rocking chairs on their porch, begging you to take a seat.

Comments / 8

Community Policy