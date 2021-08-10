What Are Hush Puppies?
Layla Khoury-Hanold is a contributor at Food Network. Perhaps you’ve seen hush puppies listed among the coleslaw and baked beans on the menu at a barbecue joint. Or you’ve had the golden orbs served as a side at fish fries, seafood shacks and seafood restaurants. Maybe you’re confused why there’s dish as well as a popular brand of brushed suede shoes that both go by the same name. But what exactly are hush puppies? We dive into all the details.www.foodnetwork.com
Comments / 8