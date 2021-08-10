Cancel
HPA 2021 Engineering Excellence Award Recipients Announced

By Carolyn Giardina
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
The Hollywood Professional Association unveiled the winners of the 2021 HPA Awards for Engineering Excellence, which will be handed out Nov. 18 as part of its annual awards ceremony, which this year is slated to be held at the Hollywood Legion.

Winners include Autodesk for its work on OpenColorIO v.2, which is now an open source color project of the Academy Software Foundation, supporting ACES (Academy Color Encoding System).

Honorees also include The Foundry for the Nuke compositing system that is widely used in VFX; Arch for its Arch Platform, a tool for cloud-based content creation workflows, including VFX and virtual production; and Mo-Sys Engineering’s NearTime, also a tool that could be used in virtual production workflows, that may enable the cast and crew to see a shot on-set in real-time and deliver a higher-quality version of the shot to production in ‘near-time’.

Honorable mentions will be awarded to Colorfront for its Colorfront Streaming Server and Deluxe for Deluxe One Dub.

Said HPA Awards engineering committee chair Joachim “JZ” Zell: “This year’s entries showed us again that the companies from our industry are creating innovative, thoughtful products and solutions for new problems, some of which were brought on by the circumstances of the past year, and others addressing non-pandemic problems. Judging day presentations reminded us of the breadth and depth of expertise and creativity in our industry, showing us what is possible for us to accomplish.”

