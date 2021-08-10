Cancel
Red House Streaming Upgrades Facility with Full-Sized Chromakey Studio

Tampa Bay News Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed House Streaming, a CP Communications brand, today announced upgrades to one of the two studios at its St. Petersburg-based professional and network operations center (NOC) to create an enhanced chromakey space. Known as Studio B, the new area can easily accommodate a four-person interview set and produce a full 16:9 chromakey shot. Red House Steaming completed the renovations to Studio B in about three weeks and began using the chromakey set in mid-July.

