Current Athens Piedmont COVID patients tend to be younger, unvaccinated and 'incredibly sick'
Michael Burnett, CEO of Piedmont Athens Regional, and Dr. Robert Sinyard, CMO of Piedmont Athens Regional. Athens-Clarke County, like much of the country, is experiencing a fourth surge of COVID-19 cases. Likely caused by the highly infectious delta variant, we are seeing a rapid increase in the number of COVID patients in our hospital. Today, the patients being hospitalized tend to be younger, between the ages of 30 to 59, are incredibly sick, and are overwhelmingly unvaccinated.www.onlineathens.com
