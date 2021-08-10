Guy Fieri is cramming a hot dog in an apple pie to flavor-blast your baseball tastebuds

Guy Fieri was asked to come up with a baseball snack that will donkey kick your tastebuds with a flavor blast of mid-inning energy. We got this. Yes, an apple pie hot dog. Now, conceptually I can almost get down with this. It’s got that whole salty/sweet thing going on, and the idea of bacon jam and pie filling with a hot dog doesn’t entirely turn me off. In fact, I was pretty much all about trying this until we got to the very final two steps of this thing. I know sprinkling sugar on an apple pie is old hat, but I didn’t need MORE sugar on this thing, nor did I need mustard mixed with even more pie filling. That said, kudos to Guy for not putting ketchup on this.