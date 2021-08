Moore left Thursday's practice with an undisclosed injury that isn't believed to be serious, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Coach Kliff Kingsbury used the term 'precautionary' when discussing the rookie's early exit from Thursday's practice. Kingsbury also mentioned that he views Moore as primarily a slot/inside receiver, whereas 2019 second-round pick Andy Isabella is more of a perimeter guy. Even so, there should be plenty of first-team practice reps for Isabella and a few other backups, as Moore joins A.J. Green and Christian Kirk on the injured list, and DeAndre Hopkins has also been in and out of practice.