A suspect who led police through a multi-town pursuit in Massachusetts on Friday afternoon was arrested after driving through stop sticks in Rockland, state police said. The incident started around 12:20 p.m., when members of the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section were on foot trying to approach a suspect with multiple warrants. The suspect, who was inside a car, tried to strike the troopers and local officers, according to a statement from state police.