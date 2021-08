A Pelham police officer died Saturday morning after a battle with COVID-19. Officer Juan Gomez, 39, was hospitalized Aug. 6 with the coronavirus. “We are devastated and heartbroken by the loss of our friend,” said Police Chief Pat Cheatwood. “He was an incredible police officer. He had a servant’s heart and would never hesitate to help someone in need. Juan loved this community and served honorably. He may be gone, but we will make sure he is never forgotten.”