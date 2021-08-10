Cancel
NBA

Romeo Langford on Celtics offseason makeover, his number change and getting back to his high school days in evolving role

LAS VEGAS -- The Celtics Summer League roster is full of intriguing young talent but there may be no player more important from a developmental perspective for Boston next season than Romeo Langford. The 21-year-old has played just 50 games over his first two NBA seasons amid a barrage of injuries and a bout with COVID-19, the combination of which stalled his development over the past two years.

NBAchatsports.com

Celtics release 2021 Summer League roster, headlined by Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith

The Boston Celtics revealed who will be suiting up in the green when the Las Vegas Summer League slate of games tip off next week. The most notable names include returning young players from the main roster such as Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard and Carsen Edwards. Additionally, recently signed two-way player Sam Hauser will be joining the roster as well as the team’s highly anticipated 2020 NBA Draft stash Yam Madar. Other undrafted players such as Zach Auguste (the team’s tallest player), Dedric Lawson, K.J. Lawson and Aric Holman round out the roster.
NBAUSA Today

Celtics guard Langford ready to show out in Summer League

Romeo Langford has not had a pretty start to his NBA career. That’s probably an understatement. Taken with the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Langford has played a total of 50 games in his first two seasons thanks to a malady of injuries. He told reporters on Wednesday that he’d came into the league with a “messed-up” thumb and had wrist surgery in his freshman year, and then “knicknack” injuries followed – even contracting COVID-19.
NBAPatriot Ledger

Finally healthy, Romeo Langford hopes to make big impact for Boston Celtics

Romeo Langford has never had an NBA offseason like the one he is currently experiencing. For the first time in his career, Langford hasn’t spent the majority of the offseason rehabbing injuries, like he had to after the Boston Celtics drafted him in the lottery in 2019 or after the team finished up play in the bubble.
NBAprovidencejournal.com

Celtics' Langford foresees breakout in 3rd season

Romeo Langford has never had an NBA offseason like the one he is currently experiencing. For the first time in his career, Langford hasn’t spent the majority of the offseason rehabbing injuries, like he had to after the Boston Celtics drafted him in the lottery in 2019 or after the team finished up play in the bubble last summer.
NBANBA

Langford ‘Progressing Really Well’ in First Healthy NBA Offseason

Romeo Langford is currently in the midst of his third NBA offseason, but for the 21-year-old Celtics wing, it feels like it’s his first. That’s because for the first time in his career, Langford is experiencing an offseason without having to rehab from an injury. And finally having a clean bill of health, means that he can take on a full load of work and be a complete participant in Summer League, all of which should help him take significant steps in his development.
NBAPosted by
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Romeo Langford on finally being healthy going into NBA Summer League: ‘I feel like I’m making big strides’

Romeo Langford doesn’t have any issue, knick, knack, bump or whatever else the league could throw at him weighing him down this summer. There’s no wrist surgery or thumb injury or whatever else that’s bogged him down in the early stages of his career. He had a strong finish to the season in the playoffs; now he actually gets to build off those lessons.
NBACelticsBlog

Casting call: a quiet offseason so far puts pressure on young Celtics to fill big roles

You've seen the heist movie. There are the stars, the masterminds, and the confidence men. But there are also grease men, drivers, and muscle behind the con. With the addition of Enes Kanter, the Celtics have their Solid Seven vets they can count on and they'll look to fill out their rotation from a stable of your players looking to fill roles.
NBAchatsports.com

Romeo Langford fixed his shot form. Now he just needs the right mindset

The first time most members of Celtics media got a chance to watch Romeo Langford practice in person in 2019, they were taken aback to see him launching shot after shot with a ping-pong paddle taped to his left hand. The strategy was implemented by Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, who...
NBAThe Evening News

ROMEO LANGFORD WATCH

The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is beginning his third year with the NBA’s Boston Celtics. He’s currently playing for the Celtics’ Summer League team in Las Vegas. Tuesday, the 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard tallied eight points, one rebound and one assist in Boston’s 107-82...
NBASporting News

Romeo Langford throws down thunderous dunk vs. Nuggets

Top 10 Plays from Day 3 of Las Vegas Summer League 2021. Sharife Coopers knocks down game-winning 3 vs. Pacers. Romeo Langford throws down thunderous dunk vs. Nuggets. Patrick Williams scores 30 in Bulls 22-point comeback win. Aaron Nesmith nails 7 3-pointer in 33-point game vs. Nuggets. Malachi Flynn looks...
NBA985thesportshub.com

Watch the Celtics’ Romeo Langford throw down a monster dunk in the Summer League

2019 first-round draft pick Romeo Langford has apparently decided to use his 2021 Summer League time to posterize a hapless Nugget. In what finished as a 25-point victory for the Celtics by way of a 107-82 final, Langford took flight in the second quarter and against the Nuggets’ Davon Reed and slammed home a one-handed jam over the Summer League “veteran.”
NBABoston Herald

Celtics Notebook: Romeo Langford finds his flow

Sometimes, when Romeo Langford lets the flow of the game come to him, things get misconstrued, according to his summer league coach. “I think he’s a very good player who plays the right way. There are times when he’s passive maybe, but regardless of whether it’s summer league or a league game he’s going to be in the right spot and make the right read,” said Joe Mazzulla. “He’s going to be a physical defender on and off the ball and it’s something he has to continue to work on.
