Romeo Langford on Celtics offseason makeover, his number change and getting back to his high school days in evolving role

Sometimes, when Romeo Langford lets the flow of the game come to him, things get misconstrued, according to his summer league coach. “I think he’s a very good player who plays the right way. There are times when he’s passive maybe, but regardless of whether it’s summer league or a league game he’s going to be in the right spot and make the right read,” said Joe Mazzulla. “He’s going to be a physical defender on and off the ball and it’s something he has to continue to work on.