People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleStellar is proud to welcome Garland Smith as a business developer in its Food Logistics division. Smith will focus on growing business relationships in the foodservice distribution, public refrigerated warehousing and retail supply chain sectors. Previously, he spent 20 years in the construction industry, with most of his career as a senior manager directing and overseeing projects. Smith graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in Commerce and Business Administration.

