Carmel, IN

Construction on 116th Street finishes ahead of schedule

By Jonathan Matthes
Current Publishing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the project was expected to take two months, construction on 116h street over the Nickel Plate Trail was completed in 46 days. The original projection was 60 days. “There were a lot of good people, like our general contractor Meyer Najem, just making it happen,” Fishers Director of Engineering, Jason Taylor said. “Even though the weather didn’t really cooperate, we laid out a very efficient schedule that we were able to adjust to keep the project moving forward whether it was raining or not.”

