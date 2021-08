Patricia Gonzalez initially moved to Michigan from Venezuela to get a master’s degree. Almost a decade later, she came to Chicago and started working on her passion project: a cafe where people could get together and play board games. After scouting locations, getting permits and trying out different board games, she was finally ready to open Athena Board Game Cafe in Rogers Park. Unfortunately, the global pandemic threatened her vision of bringing people together. In March 2020, after debating whether or not she should open, Gonzalez decided to persist, realizing she had to get extra creative when she was open for business.