The top 10 books on the Apple Store

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher)

1. Billy Summers by Stephen King - 9781982173630 - (Scribner)

2. Class Act by Stuart Woods - 9780593331675 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. Blind Tiger by Sandra Brown - 9781538751985 - (Grand Central Publishing)

4. We Were Never Here by Andrea Bartz - 9781984820471 - (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave - 9781501171369 - (Simon & Schuster)

6. Black Ice by Brad Thor - 9781982104146 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

7. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books)

8. Not a Happy Family by Shari Lapena - 9781984880567 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Singe by Chelle Bliss - No ISBN Available - (Bliss Ink LLC)

10. The Cellist by Daniel Silva - 9780062834911 - (Harper)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

