NTSB investigating crash of small plane in North Dakota

STRASBURG, N.D. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Tuesday that it’s investigating the crash of a small airplane in south central North Dakota.

The NTSB said the Rockwell International S-2R plane went down in the Emmons County community of Strasburg, which is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southeast of Bismarck.

The agency provided no other immediate details, including whether there were injuries.

The Emmons County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have responded to the incident.

The aircraft type is a single-engine, fixed-wing plane.