Cassie The Food Guru Visits Loveland Dairy Whip!

By Cassie Mattia
lovelandmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoveland, Ohio – I scream, you scream, we all scream for Loveland Dairy Whip Ice Cream!. Loveland is home to many family-owned businesses and historical buildings due to the fact that Loveland itself was founded in 1876. Businesses have come and gone and a majority of the historical buildings have had to go through some major renovations, but there is one business in particular that has not only called Loveland home from the beginning but has also kept its building as close as possible to the original layout. The Loveland Dairy Whip (LDW) located at 611 West Loveland Ave. has been serving up the community the finest high-quality ice cream since 1955 and has managed to satisfy sweet-tooths all over the city for 66 years! That’s why I couldn’t resist paying LDW a visit for my next round of “Cassie The Food Guru!”

