On Tuesday night, the LOX and Dipset took part in an epic VERZUZ battle which the audience will remember for a long time. Before the battle, the members of the LOX, Jadakiss, Sheek Louch and Styles P, had a chat with Angie Martinez where they revealed that they have a joint tour planned with Dipset, launching in September. It turns out, it gets even bigger as State Property will also be joining them on the trek.