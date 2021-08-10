Cancel
Gimme s'more! Krispy Kreme releases 2 doughnuts inspired by the campfire classic

By Terri Peters
TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's summer without s'mores made over a campfire?. This National S'mores Day, Aug. 10, Krispy Kreme is upping the celebratory ante by partnering with Hershey's to release two brand new limited-edition doughnuts designed with s'mores lovers in mind. Participating Krispy Kreme locations throughout the U.S. and Canada are now carrying...

