Now with Becky Lynch absent from the scene since May 2020, we are all there carving the lines that count the days on the wall as we hope to get closer and closer to her return to WWE. Months and months passed, from about January 2021, to read that Becky will be back soon, perhaps at the Royal Rumble, perhaps at Wrestlemania or perhaps at Money in the Bank, but nothing to do, the redhead is still not seen.