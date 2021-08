Leonard (ankle) and the Colts agreed Sunday on a five-year, $98.5 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Now that Leonard and the 49ers' Fred Warner (five years, $95 million) both have agreed to massive extensions within the past three weeks, the market for inside linebackers has been reset. Leonard barely edges out Warner as the highest-paid player at the position, a just reward for a player who has earned the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in addition to two first-team All-Pro nods across his first three seasons in the league. Leonard underwent a procedure on his ankle shortly before training camp and hasn't resumed practicing yet, but the Colts are seemingly optimistic that he'll be ready to go for their Week 1 matchup with the Seahawks on Sept. 12.