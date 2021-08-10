Welcome to the Town of Wallkill

On behalf of the Town of Wallkill Board, and our citizens, I am pleased to invite you to spend time exploring and enjoying our town. We have a vibrant, historic community which offers a unique gamut of experiences. From the natural beauty of the Wallkill River, woodland splender of our public, state, and private trails, to our bustling urban center brimming with retail, restaurants, hotels and activates, Wallkill is the perfect place to begin exploring the Hudson Valley.