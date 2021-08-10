Cancel
Gambling

Discover the Benefits of Top Nevada Online Sportsbooks

By Marela Bush
chartattack.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada sports betting aficionados can indulge in their passion for gambling to their heart’s desire. This state was formerly the sole area where you could engage in legal sports betting, both in-person and online, and this was the case until recently. Today, it continues to be the epicenter of sports betting in the United States, offering the broadest number of apps and the most extensive selection of betting options.

Nevada State
#Sportsbook#Vouchers#Nevada Legal Sportsbooks#Nevada Gaming Commission#Nevada Sports Betting
Nevada Statecdcgamingreports.com

Nevada sportsbooks headed toward record year

Sports betting is legal and regulated in more than half of the U.S. But despite the competition, Nevada’s sports betting industry has thrived. If the first six months of 2021 are an indicator, Nevada sportsbooks are on pace to shatter the state’s annual records for wagers and revenues that were recorded in 2019. Through June, sportsbooks collected $3.3 billion in bets, an increase of 32 percent compared to 2019. Total sports revenue of $207 million is already 56.2 percent ahead of the 2019 total.
Gamblinggrmag.com

Gun Lake Casino unveils online sportsbook

Through a partnership with Parx Casino, Gun Lake Casino launched its online sportsbook in Michigan on the Kambi platform. Announced last week, the casino’s online sportsbook will allow players to have access to bet on U.S. and international sports, including pro and college football, basketball, baseball, golf, hockey, soccer, mixed martial arts, tennis and more.
Oregon Stategamingintelligence.com

Oregon online sportsbook wagers dip to $18.2m in July

Oregon’s regulated sports betting market declined for the second consecutive month as total handle fell to $18.2m in July. The Oregon Lottery’s DraftKings-powered Scoreboard online sports betting operation saw July handle decline by 27 per cent compared to the previous month. The most popular sport in July was baseball with...
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

DraftKings-branded sportsbook in Las Vegas a possibility through Golden Nugget Online Gaming deal

DraftKings could eventually operate retail and online sportsbooks in Nevada after the Boston-based company’s planned $1.56 billion acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, a business owned by billionaire Tilman Fertitta. On Monday, DraftKings unveiled the all-stock transaction, which includes a commercial agreement with Fertitta Entertainment, the Texas mogul’s holding company...
Iowa Stategamingintelligence.com

William Hill takes lead in Iowa online sportsbook market in July

Iowa’s regulated sports betting market declined for the fourth consecutive month as total wagers fell by 20 per cent sequentially to $88.94m in July 2021. The state’s 18 operational sportsbooks generated online wagers of $77.92m during the month, with retail sports wagers amounting to $11.01m. Iowa Sports Betting: July 2021...
