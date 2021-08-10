Nashville SC extends CEO Ian Ayre’s contract through 2026

After launching Thomas Group in 2019 to support the Financial, Executive Sales and Healthcare Operations sectors in Nashville, Tennessee, the company is expanding its operations by establishing an office in Louisville, Kentucky and has also added Technology Staffing to its portfolio of service offerings. “I am excited to announce that Thomas Group has officially opened its doors in Louisville, Kentucky,” said Jason Reeder, CEO and Co-Founder Thomas Group. “Louisville is a very exciting market for us with a customer base that aligns well with our service offerings, and is the beginning of our long-term strategy that will be providing opportunities to other entrepreneurs.” As part of our commitment, Thomas Group has hired Brandon Gilmore as our Managing Partner to drive growth in the Louisville market. Prior to joining Thomas Group, Brandon had a highly successful career partnering with some of the fastest-growing companies in the region to provide positive business outcomes. “I am thrilled to have Brandon on the Thomas Group team. Brandon will be responsible for leading and growing the Louisville market. Brandon brings over a decade of experience in the technology staff augmentation and consulting industries.”, Ian Crockett, COO and Co-Founder of Thomas Group. We believe Brandon’s experience and overall technology and business acumen will serve the customer base well in the Louisville market. "As a Kentucky native, I have spent my entire career helping local companies build their IT organizations in order to meet the broader company’s goals," said Brandon Gilmore, Thomas Group Managing Partner. Brandon spent twelve years in a professional setting attracting and retaining top IT talent for my clients in a range of skillsets (Project Management, Application Development, Infosec, Infrastructure, and DevOps), as well as Sr. Leadership roles. Brandon has spent the last three years in a technical account executive role providing solutions in the following areas: Workload Management, Cloud, Data Protection, Infosec, Data Center, and Network Connectivity. This uniquely positions Brandon to understand not only the staffing requirements, but also the operational challenges each organization faces daily. “I look forward to helping local companies grow their talent base and proactively attack the challenging market of attracting and retaining the best IT talent", says Brandon. Brandon and the Thomas Group team will be delivering direct placement, contract and contract-to-hire staffing services to technology companies in the commercial, financial, healthcare, digital services, and public sector industries.