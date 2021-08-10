Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville SC extends CEO Ian Ayre’s contract through 2026

By Marq Burnett
Posted by 
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nashville SC hopes its top executive will be around for at least another five years. Led by principal owner John Ingram, the Nashville SC ownership group has extended CEO Ian Ayre’s contract through 2026. Ayre has served as CEO since 2018. “We have a great team in place right now...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville, TN
866
Followers
2K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

The Nashville Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/nashville
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Business
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Ayre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Sc#Ceo#Nashville Sc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Bizspotlight

NASHVILLE, TENN., (August 2, 2021): The streets of downtown Nashville will come alive for three days with the sounds of music, food, and racing for the first-ever Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, scheduled for August 6-8, 2021. NashComm, Nashville’s Motorola Service Elite Specialist, is thrilled to announce that they have signed a three-year agreement with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix as the “Official Communications” partner providing two-way communications to aid event staff. “Communication is of the utmost importance throughout the Grand Prix race in order to ensure the safety of the event, general public, logistics, and communication amongst staff and first responders,” says Lance Marrow, NashComm President & CEO. NashComm’s presence in the state and locally has been at the forefront of large-scale events including CMA Fest and the Iroquois Steeplechase, in addition to servicing the state, local, and federal markets for public safety and national security interoperability. Marrow adds, “As a local business, we take pride in the opportunity to support our city with the best-in-class technology and equipment.” For more information regarding NashComm’s services, please visit nashvillecomm.com. ABOUT NASHVILLE COMMUNICATIONS (NASHCOMM) Nashville Communications specializes in Motorola® portable and mobile two-way radio products and systems. As a Motorola Service Elite Specialist, NashComm offers best in class installation, preventative maintenance, and repair services to their customers. NashComm has served Middle Tennessee’s wireless community since 1983. The company has three locations; the corporate office located in Nashville, along with offices in Murfreesboro and Cookeville. ABOUT BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is a three-day international festival of speed and sound featuring the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES, SRO GT America, Trans Am and Crosley Stadium SUPER Trucks racing series. The event aims to create a comprehensive world-class international destination event that highlights Nashville, Tenn., the Music City and the Mid-South region. It will include music, food, culture and entertainment centered on the speed, technology, skill and excitement of up-close urban INDYCAR and other forms of racing. As a privately funded event, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is owned and operated by 615GP, LLC. More information is available at www.musiccitygp.com.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

RISING NASHVILLE MARKETING AGENCY PEABODY COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES NEW TALENT

Nashville-based marketing agency, Peabody Communications, is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to its team: Tatiana Carter as Project Manager; Kyle Pauley as Graphic Designer; and Shane Hoving as Front-End Developer. All bring valuable expertise and dynamic energy to the company during a very exciting time of growth and development since launching in August of 2020. “We are thrilled to welcome such talent to our Peabody team,” says President and CEO Bobby Brannon. “Tatiana, Kyle, and Shane each bring a level of knowledge, passion, and creativity within their fields of expertise. We are looking forward to all they will accomplish and the continued growth as a company.” Joining the team as Project Manager, Tatiana Carter specializes in the planning, management, and execution of customers’ marketing campaigns. As Peabody Communication’s liaison between clients and vendors, Carter’s top priority is providing quality customer service to clients ensuring results are met at the highest standard. Auburn Alum, Kyle Pauley joins Peabody as a Graphic Designer with over 7 years’ experience in a variety of design media, working with clients such as USA Today, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Johnston & Murphy, Clayton Homes and many more. Shane Hoving has been appointed the role of Front-End Developer. Hoving has over 10 years of experience in building websites and has helped create high-performing websites for businesses of all sizes, from personal brands to international corporations. Peabody Communications was recently recognized by Clutch as a top branding firm in Nashville for 2021. ABOUT PEABODY COMMUNICATIONS Established in 2020, Peabody Communications is a full-service creative marketing agency based in Nashville, Tennessee specializing in digital marketing services, web design, branding, event sponsorships, public relations, and more. For more information, please visit talktopeabody.com.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

LaunchTN spikes annual 3686 entrepreneur conference as Covid-19 Delta variant surges

Launch Tennessee has canceled its signature 3686 conference, citing the renewed spread of Covid-19. The public-private partnership, aimed at boosting entrepreneurship and business creation across Tennessee, informed ticketholders of the decision on Aug. 5 and will begin processing refunds today. The 3686 Festival, named for Nashville's geographic coordinates, has become...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

NASHVILLE-BASED THOMAS GROUP ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY OFFICE

After launching Thomas Group in 2019 to support the Financial, Executive Sales and Healthcare Operations sectors in Nashville, Tennessee, the company is expanding its operations by establishing an office in Louisville, Kentucky and has also added Technology Staffing to its portfolio of service offerings. “I am excited to announce that Thomas Group has officially opened its doors in Louisville, Kentucky,” said Jason Reeder, CEO and Co-Founder Thomas Group. “Louisville is a very exciting market for us with a customer base that aligns well with our service offerings, and is the beginning of our long-term strategy that will be providing opportunities to other entrepreneurs.” As part of our commitment, Thomas Group has hired Brandon Gilmore as our Managing Partner to drive growth in the Louisville market. Prior to joining Thomas Group, Brandon had a highly successful career partnering with some of the fastest-growing companies in the region to provide positive business outcomes. “I am thrilled to have Brandon on the Thomas Group team. Brandon will be responsible for leading and growing the Louisville market. Brandon brings over a decade of experience in the technology staff augmentation and consulting industries.”, Ian Crockett, COO and Co-Founder of Thomas Group. We believe Brandon’s experience and overall technology and business acumen will serve the customer base well in the Louisville market. "As a Kentucky native, I have spent my entire career helping local companies build their IT organizations in order to meet the broader company’s goals," said Brandon Gilmore, Thomas Group Managing Partner. Brandon spent twelve years in a professional setting attracting and retaining top IT talent for my clients in a range of skillsets (Project Management, Application Development, Infosec, Infrastructure, and DevOps), as well as Sr. Leadership roles. Brandon has spent the last three years in a technical account executive role providing solutions in the following areas: Workload Management, Cloud, Data Protection, Infosec, Data Center, and Network Connectivity. This uniquely positions Brandon to understand not only the staffing requirements, but also the operational challenges each organization faces daily. “I look forward to helping local companies grow their talent base and proactively attack the challenging market of attracting and retaining the best IT talent", says Brandon. Brandon and the Thomas Group team will be delivering direct placement, contract and contract-to-hire staffing services to technology companies in the commercial, financial, healthcare, digital services, and public sector industries.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Slideshow: Inside the opening ceremonies of Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Nashville has officially welcomed IndyCar to Music City. The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix takes over the streets of downtown Nashville beginning today. With Nissan Stadium serving as the paddock for the race, the 2.17-mile track will run across the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge into downtown Nashville and back, making the Music City Grand Prix the only motorsport event to cross a major body of water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy