Locust Grove, OK

Locust Grove acting police chief arrested, mayor releases statement

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Locust Grove’s acting police chief has been arrested after officers say he got into a fight at Tahlequah Park.

Steven Rose was taken into custody on a public intoxication charge. He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center and has been released.

Rose was supposed to step in for former chief Charles Williams, who was arrested in June. Williams is accused of stealing drugs and weapons from the evidence room.

Locust Grove mayor Jason Williams has released a statement:

“The Town of Locust Grove will never condone any action that reflects poorly on the community. The town has not appointed a new chief since Chuck Williams was suspended, we merely appointed an acting chief to secure a headship in the department until we had an official appointment. We are still taking applications for the position. It will take some time as the board has always tried to select the best person for the role. I know due to recent history that people assume that we as humans can foretell the future actions of someone else based upon meeting them, but I assure you, that is an impossible feat.

As far as any previous employee with the town, I can 100% guarantee everyone that each individual that is terminated has been so with the best reasons and for the safety of the town. I can’t go into specifics for obvious reasons.”

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

