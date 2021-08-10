Cancel
Geary County, KS

Brunch in the Meadow fundraising event a success for Aging Well

JC Post
JC Post
 4 days ago
Support from over 75 local community members made the Brunch in the Meadow fundraising event on August 7th a success. The event was held on the undeveloped site of the future senior living campus, highlighting the beautiful views and prime location. Donations supported the fundraising campaign for Aging Well at the Spring Valley Campus. Corporate sponsors of the event included Central National Bank, Kaw Valley Engineering, LaDonna Junghans State Farm Agency, Janzen Marketing, and Bland & Associates.

JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Assisted Living#Volunteers#Brunch#Charity#Central National Bank#Kaw Valley Engineering#Janzen Marketing#Bland Associates#Aging Well#The Board Of Directors
