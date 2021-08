A lot of things about our working lives have changed over the last year or so, some for the better and some things we cannot wait to return to normality. Whatever situation your find yourself in, as things begin to open up again and life returns to some kind of normality, there may be some parts of your new working life that you want to hold onto. It’s not a secret that office culture is changing, and employers are realising that they don’t have to warm seats in the workplace to ensure that work is being done. Now might be the right time for you to ask your employer to keep some things how they are now, for your own reasons or not, your employer should not only be willing to listen, but comply with how you want to move forward.