California State

Dixie Fire Now Largest in California History

ksro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dixie Fire is now the largest single wildfire in California history. The nearly month-old blaze has ripped through more than 482,000 acres in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, and Tehama counties. Containment of the fire sits at 22%. More than 850 structures have been destroyed while 16,000 other structures are considered threatened. The only fire considered larger in state history was last year’s August Complex Fire, which burned more than one-million acres across Mendocino and Humboldt counties. Six of the seven largest wildfires in state history have all happened since August of 2020.

