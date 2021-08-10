Cancel
Sonoma County, CA

Education Webinars Being Held This Week as School Returns

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith several school districts starting up this week, the Sonoma County Office of Education will be hosting two webinars for parents and guardians interested in knowing more about the return to in-person learning. The webinars will include a brief presentation on the County’s vaccination efforts for youth, the status of COVID-19 in the community, and the state and local guidance that schools are following as they welcome students back to campus. This presentation will be followed by a Q&A by a panel of County health officials. The first one is this afternoon at 4 PM in English, followed by a Spanish webinar this Thursday at 4 PM.

