Petaluma Couple Died of Suicide and Unintentional Shooting

Petaluma Police have released details on the death of a couple whose bodies were found in their home late last month. Officials said yesterday that the death was a result of a suicide and an unintentional shooting. According to police, Harley King and Dixie King may have died several days before they were discovered in their home off of Del Sol Way on July 31st. Officials say Harley King shot himself, and the bullet went through him and hit Dixie King.