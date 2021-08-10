Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma Couple Died of Suicide and Unintentional Shooting

ksro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePetaluma Police have released details on the death of a couple whose bodies were found in their home late last month. Officials said yesterday that the death was a result of a suicide and an unintentional shooting. According to police, Harley King and Dixie King may have died several days before they were discovered in their home off of Del Sol Way on July 31st. Officials say Harley King shot himself, and the bullet went through him and hit Dixie King.

www.ksro.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petaluma, CA
Local
California Society
Petaluma, CA
Society
Petaluma, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Petaluma Police#Del Sol Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 1

Community Policy