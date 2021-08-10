A budget-friendly command center: Turtle Beach Recon Controller review

TVs are growing larger while getting cheaper. At the same time, first-run movies are now commonly available to stream. The better that new QLED or OLED TV looks for less, the more the term “home theater” becomes literal. However, an ultrawide screen and microwave popcorn can’t make up for one vital part of the actual theater experience: the sound. Built-in flatscreen TV speakers just don’t deliver. A single soundbar and the latest immersive audio processing can offer a big step up, but the best surround sound systems still actually surround you with physical speakers. They also typically surround you with wires, however, because while Bluetooth surround sound systems seem convenient, most wireless 5.1 surround sound has unacceptable latency and a hard time keeping the sound synced to the video. But not the Enclave CineHome PRO. Built on a 24-bit wireless audio standard and certified by THX for quality and consistency, this wireless home theater system offers considerable audio quality and performance while only requiring one HDMI cable from your TV.