Village Scavenger Hunt Begins August 19

northaurora.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Village of North Aurora will be hosting a second Village-wide scavenger hunt where teams will need to solve riddles to find a total of 10 different locations around town. The 2021 Scavenger Hunt will officially launch with the release of the first clue on Thursday, August 19 at 3:00 p.m.

northaurora.org

Comments / 0

