Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ben Simmons Seems Dead Set on Getting Out of Philadelphia

By Liam McKeone
Posted by 
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 4 days ago

It has been nearly two months since the Philadelphia 76ers' season ended at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. Nearly two months since Ben Simmons infamously passed up a wide-open layup that could have turned the tide of of the game. Nearly two months since Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid kinda sorta threw Simmons under the bus for not taking that shot.

Simmons remains a member of the organization, but not due to lack of trying on the front office's part. The former No. 1 overall pick has been at the center of the trade rumor mill throughout the offseason. Philly has been actively searching for a trade partner, but the biggest holdup is what they're demanding in return. Daryl Morey wants a James Harden-sized package for the Sixers' star point guard, and he has yet to find one. He probably will never find one, not this offseason anyway. Simmons' value has never been lower than it is right now and everybody knows it.

Simmons himself doesn't appear to be helping the cause. Sixers reporter Jason Dumars said a few weeks ago that he's cut off all contact with team officials (which team sources denied to fellow Sixers reporter Kyle Neubeck). Then Kendrick Perkins went on TV yesterday to say that Simmons is so determined to get the hell out of dodge that he's willing to hold out from training camp to make sure he gets his wish.

The reports have been conflicting, to be sure, and it's tough to parse out what's real and what's a smokescreen during NBA offseason adventures. But when there's smoke, there is usually fire, and given how everything has unfolded between Simmons and the Sixers the possibility of finding fire seems all the more likely.

It's both easy and difficult to get where Simmons is coming from. He's already made his money after Philly offered him the biggest contract possible and he signed it. He's getting lambasted by his hometown fans and criticized by his coach and fellow star player in the media. Simmons has spent five years in Philadelphia, earned several notable awards and was named to an All-Defense team, yet what he can't do is what drives discussion. It's not hard to understand his mindset and think he could be paid the same to be celebrated for what he does best somewhere else.

At the same time, Simmons has to be aware of the landscape of the league after the draft and free agency. Not only is a good team refusing to give up the kind of package Philly wants for Simmons, they're largely uninterested in trading for him at all. Have things really gotten to the point where Simmons would rather toil away in Minnesota in pursuit of an eight-seed instead of competing for a title in Philadelphia? As a competitor and young celebrity who just bought a $17.5 million house in Los Angeles, that doesn't seem to line up.

Yet that seems to be where he's at right now. It remains very unlikely Simmons gets his wish, though, unless Morey lowers his asking price. Until he does that, this saga will continue unimpeded.

Comments / 0

The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Philly#Sixers#Star Point Guard#Bobwankelcb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NFLThe Big Lead

Skip Bayless and Jenny Taft Had a Heated Exchange on 'Undisputed'

The Undisputed crew didn't just debate LeBron James today. They also discussed the Dallas Cowboys who are featured on the new season of HBO's Hard Knocks. During this segment Skip Bayless commented on Mike McCarthy's physical appearance, saying he was a "little heavy," which is not his preference for a head coach in the NFL because it meant he couldn't motivate players. (Video below)
NBAThe Big Lead

Skip Bayless Already Amassing a Significant Amount of 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers Takes

As we sit here before mid-August, Skip Bayless is hard at work getting a tremendous amount of anti-LeBron James/anti-Los Angeles Lakers takes on the official record. That comes with a certain amount of respect for one of sports media's highest-paid stars. Say what you want about him — and we do — but the man simply refuses to take his foot off the gas pedal. Yesterday the Undisputed star predicted that Russell Westbrook will be a disaster for James. Today he's back at the wheel, firing off the idea that Buddy Hield would have been a better acquisition for the Lakers.
NBAThe Big Lead

Shaquille O'Neal Partnering with WynnBET as Brand Ambassador

Shaquille O'Neal has agreed to a deal with WynnBET to become the app's new brand ambassador, The Big Lead has learned. As part of the partnership, O'Neal will advise on strategy and be featured prominently in WynnBet's linear and digital advertising campaigns. He is also expected to create original content and interact with media partners. An official announcement will come later today.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green's Message To Ben Simmons: "Man Stop Letting These People Get In Your Head. Enjoy Your Life And Enjoy Hoop. You Have Earned Everything You Have! Happy Born Day Brotha!"

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Not only his team was knocked out of the playoffs again but also people started questioning his character and work ethic. He's been pointed as the guy to blame for their meltdown. That's why, following several days...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: Tobias Harris is part of the problem, too

If the Sixers don’t acquire Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard this offseason, Tobias Harris needs to go. Harris is the third best option at best on a playoff team. The problem with this team is he’s being forced to be the second option because of Ben Simmons’ poor play offensively. Ben’s offensive struggles are shadowing just how bad Tobias Harris has been for this group. 180 million dollars later, Harris was 2-for-11 shooting with four points at home in a Game 5 collapse against the Hawks.
NBAlibertyballers.com

All quiet on Sixers front: latest on Danny Green, Andre Drummond, Georges Niang, George Hill, Ben Simmons

Entering day three of free agency and things have been pretty quiet in 76er land. Of course, we weren’t expecting fireworks since the team has three max contracts eating up much of their cap space in Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons. The biggest question going into free agency was primarily what if any trades might the Sixers make during the frenzy of signings. So far the answer has been “not much” on any front.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Dwight Howard Takes Friendly Shot At Ben Simmons After Leaving The 76ers: "Bend Ya Kneeeesss"

Dwight Howard is back in Los Angeles for his third stint in the city. After leaving at the end of last season to join the Philadelphia 76ers, the former 3X Defensive Player Of The Year has returned to the Los Angeles Lakers on a minimum contract. Dwight played one season with the 76ers, where he played back-up to star big-man and All-Star Joel Embiid. Howard and the 76ers enjoyed success in the regular season when they clinched the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Rumors: 76ers Ben Simmons trade request to Cavs revealed

The Cavaliers and Sixers had a conversation about a potential Ben Simmons trade, and the request from Daryl Morey is insane. As the NBA Draft approaches, and right behind it NBA Free Agency, the rumor mill is spinning at a ferocious rate. One of the biggest names being tossed into...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 best remaining Damian Lillard trade options, ranked

Coming off a stellar gold medal run with Team USA, Damian Lillard finds himself in a good spot at the moment, and although trade talks surrounding him have cooled off as of late, there’ still a chance that he could get moved if the right situation comes into play for him.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Ben Simmons to the Golden State Warriors could be oddly possible

Ben Simmons, an All-Defensive guard that created trade rumors following his unwillingness to shoot late in playoff games, may be looking to get out of Philadelphia. The Golden State Warriors are a place he’d be “open” to joining. The two sides appeared to look at what a deal may potentially cost each franchise prior to the Warriors using their two lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Draft.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Ben Simmons Is Reportedly ‘Open’ To 1 Trade Destination

As free agency starts to slow down, rosters around the NBA are beginning to take shape. But in Philadelphia, the future of Ben Simmons still remains very up in the air. The 76ers were reportedly shopping their starting point guard prior to this year’s NBA Draft and headed into free agency. However, the team’s high asking price has deterred others from taking a swing at the former No. 1 pick.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Ben Simmons Working Out With Rajon Rondo

Few NBA players will have a bigger microscope placed on them this off-season than Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. After a disappointing second-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, many around the league believe that Simmons has played his last game is a Sixer. Ben Simmons' lack of an outside...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers' Asking Price for Ben Simmons, Buddy Hield and More

The NBA's 2021 free-agency period opened with a series of bangs on Monday, reshaping the basketball landscape while sending Kyle Lowry to South Beach and Lonzo Ball to the Windy City. Meanwhile, a bunch of incumbents signed major money deals to stay put, including Chris Paul in Phoenix, Mike Conley in Utah and Tim Hardaway Jr. in Dallas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy