Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Best Entertainment Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Names To Watch

By Joe Samuel
Kokomo Perspective
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking For The Best Entertainment Stocks To Buy? 3 Names To Know. As investors navigate the current flurry of news about the state of the economy, entertainment stocks could be worth watching. Namely, the stock market today continues to experience turbulence as experts and politicians figure out the trajectory of the economy. On one hand, the job market continues to rebound with nonfarm payrolls rising by 943,000 in July. This exceeded the 845,000 projection from economists over at Dow Jones. On the other hand, President Joe Biden highlighted the current rise in COVID-19 infections over July’s job figures. The President said, “we have a lot of hard work left to be done, both to beat the delta variant and to continue the advance of our economic recovery.”

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Entertainment Industry#Dow Jones#Live Nation Entertainment#Lyv#Gme#Gamestop#Penn National Gaming#Penn#Amc Rrb#Fubotv Inc#Fubo Rrb#Unity Software Inc#U Rrb#Warner Bros#At T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
StocksWoonsocket Call

Best Cheap Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Consumer Tech Stocks To Check Out

Are These Top Consumer Tech Stocks Worth Adding To Your Portfolio Now?. While investors search the stock market for good stocks to invest in now, consumer tech stocks shine. For the most part, this would be thanks to the current happenings with the pandemic. To begin with, most seasoned investors would know that tech stocks, in general, thrived throughout 2020. With the pandemic raging on and consumers stuck at home, demand for tech services and products skyrocketed. After all, tech not only brings consumers a new level of convenience in most cases but also facilitates many contactless processes.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Robinhood Stock to Buy Right Now

Snap and Walmart are two popular Robinhood stocks worth taking a closer look at. Snap's high top-line valuation is justified by its rapid growth rate and potential for better margins. Walmart's global e-commerce sales now representing 12% of its retail business. With nearly 18 million active users of all ages,...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

6 Small-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Small caps are not known for income. In fact, the dividend yield on the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) – the exchange-traded fund that tracks the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks – is about 0.8%. But the small-cap dividend stocks featured here all have yields north of 2.5%. Small...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For August 13, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported upbeat results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company said Disney+ paid subscribers increased to 116 million from 57.5 million in the year-ago period and up from the 103.6 million reported in the second quarter. Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products segment had revenue of $4.34 billion, up over 100% year-over-year. Disney shares climbed 5.7% to $189.50 in the after-hours trading session.
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Post-Earnings Stocks to Buy Right Now

Undeniably, it’s been a bit of a circus this year on Wall Street. Right now, though, and once more, earnings season is taking center stage. And today, three recent quarterly confessionals should have bullish investors undivided attention as stocks to buy. On the heels of this past year’s phoenix-like rise...
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Disney, Airbnb, 23andMe, DoorDash and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Walt Disney (DIS) – Walt Disney reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 80 cents per share, well above the 55-cent consensus estimate, with revenue beating forecasts as well. Disney's performance was boosted by a rebound in U.S. theme park attendance as well as stronger-than-expected growth for its Disney+ streaming service. The company did, however, warn of uncertainty surrounding the impact of the delta coronavirus variant. Disney shares rallied 5.5% in the premarket.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Alphabet’s Google is the gateway to the internet, and MercadoLibre is democratizing commerce in Latin America. These companies should benefit as trends like digital advertising and online shopping continue to gain momentum. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) recently reported strong second-quarter earnings, beating Wall Street's expectations in both cases....
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Best Bear Market Stocks to Buy Now in Preparation for a Downturn

It wouldn’t be an entirely unreasonable move to anticipate a bear market in the near future. After all, at some point the current bull market has to cool. The S&P 500 Index is up about 20% year-to-date, and has risen 32% in the past year. With that growth, it’s difficult to anticipate that a bear market will emerge immediately. But it also begs the question on whether you should play the contrarian with bear market stocks to buy.
Medical & BiotechKokomo Perspective

3 Biotech Penny Stocks To Watch Making Big Waves in 2021

Are These 3 Biotech Penny Stocks Worth Adding To Your List?. Biotech penny stocks are a constant source of excitement for investors of all types. In 2021, the pandemic has made investing in the biotech industry extremely popular. While this began as a focus on Covid-related companies, it quickly evolved into a larger market focus. With so many to choose from, it can be difficult to pick the best penny stocks for your biotech watchlist. But, there are a few tips to consider that could make it easier.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Are Reddit Penny Stocks Worth Buying This Month? 3 to Watch

Reddit penny stocks have become some of the most popular stocks to watch in the market. But with so many to choose from and higher than average volatility, investors can find themselves lost among the myriad of choices. But, to understand which could be worth it, let’s take a look at what makes penny stocks worth buying.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Options Traders, Analysts Blitz Disney Stock After Earnings

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) stepped into the earnings confessional yesterday evening, reporting fiscal third-quarter earnings of 80 cents per share -- well above the 55 cents forecasted by analysts. Revenue also topped estimates, boosted by stronger-than-expected growth from its Disney+ streaming service and a bounce in theme park attendance. However, uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 Delta variant led the company to issue a warning going forward.
StocksInvestorPlace

The 3 Smartest Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

With a continued influx of mixed economic data, investors may be wondering what stocks to buy. For example, while yesterday’s report on weekly jobless claims met estimates, producer price increases came in hotter than expected. Even with the economic rebound still in play, surging cases of Covid-19 remain in the back of most investors’ minds.
StocksKokomo Perspective

4 Top Cloud Computing Stocks To Watch Today

4 Hot Cloud Computing Stocks For Your Watchlist Now. Like it or not, the cloud computing industry continues to grow by the day. Accordingly, with the current shift towards digital workspaces, cloud computing stocks are also gaining traction in the stock market now. If anything, the demand, and possible use cases for cloud computing are rapidly increasing in our world today. Before we dive into the details, what exactly is this upcoming tech field might you ask? Well, in essence, cloud computing is a suite of computing services that can be delivered over the Internet or ‘the cloud’. This can range from data storage, networking, analytics, and database services among other computing functions.
Stockscheddar.com

The Week's Top Stories: Disney Earnings, AMC Entertainment, Infrastructure

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. Stocks ended the week on a slight up note, though the S&P 500 and Dow Jones finished up 0.68 percent and 0.81 percent respectively. While concerns piled up in terms of the COVID-19 delta variant and a major drop in consumer sentiment, it didn't dampen the celebration at Disney. The House of the Mouse reported a big turnaround in its parks and products, posting revenues of $4.3 billion compared to $1.1 billion a year ago, showing, at least for the massive entertainment conglomerate, that reopening amid the pandemic is going well so far. Disney also reported a doubling of its Disney+ subscriptions to 116 million customers and big earnings beats overall. The stock responded after the closing bell on Thursday and ended up 2.3 percent for the week.
Technologyinvestmentu.com

The 5 Best Virtual Reality Stocks to Buy

Virtual reality technology has been around for several years but is just starting to gain serious traction. That’s why I’ve tracked down the best virtual reality stocks. When most people think of virtual reality, they usually think of cheap goggles that offer a slightly enhanced, interactive video game experience. However, the technology has taken major strides in recent years and now has major applications in the automotive, healthcare and manufacturing industries.
Burbank, CAFOXBusiness

Disney stock hits 4-month high as US parks book profit

Walt Disney Co. shares surged to a four-month high Friday morning after the entertainment giant reported strong quarterly results as its U.S. theme parks business returned to profitability for the first time since the pandemic began. Shares of the Burbank, California-based entertainment company climbed by as much as 4.62% to...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Best Cheap Stocks for Investors to Buy Now and Hold Long Term

Many investors crave cheap stocks. Now, there are two ways to look at cheap stocks. Some investors consider stocks with low absolute dollar values as cheap. However, that would be a fallacy since cheapness is a function of valuation and not absolute stock price. What are the best cheap stocks that you can buy now and invest in for the long term?

Comments / 0

Community Policy