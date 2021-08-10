Best Entertainment Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Names To Watch

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. Stocks ended the week on a slight up note, though the S&P 500 and Dow Jones finished up 0.68 percent and 0.81 percent respectively. While concerns piled up in terms of the COVID-19 delta variant and a major drop in consumer sentiment, it didn't dampen the celebration at Disney. The House of the Mouse reported a big turnaround in its parks and products, posting revenues of $4.3 billion compared to $1.1 billion a year ago, showing, at least for the massive entertainment conglomerate, that reopening amid the pandemic is going well so far. Disney also reported a doubling of its Disney+ subscriptions to 116 million customers and big earnings beats overall. The stock responded after the closing bell on Thursday and ended up 2.3 percent for the week.