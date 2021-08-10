Germany to end free coronavirus tests in October
BERLIN — Germany is ending free coronavirus tests for its citizens from October, in part to encourage people to get vaccinated, government officials said Tuesday. Chancellor Angela Merkel said the country had sufficient vaccines for its population – more than half is already fully immunized — and that studies showed they are effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19, including ones caused by highly contagious virus variants.www.tribtown.com
