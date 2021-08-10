Cancel
Public Health

Germany to end free coronavirus tests in October

By FRANK JORDANS, KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
 4 days ago

BERLIN — Germany is ending free coronavirus tests for its citizens from October, in part to encourage people to get vaccinated, government officials said Tuesday. Chancellor Angela Merkel said the country had sufficient vaccines for its population – more than half is already fully immunized — and that studies showed they are effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19, including ones caused by highly contagious virus variants.

Angela Merkel
#Berlin#European#Germans
