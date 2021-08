Craven Arts Council and Gallery is seeking submissions of Artwork featuring Chrysanthemums for the 2021 Mum’s the Word Exhibition. The artwork will be featured in the Main Gallery at Bank of the Arts for the month of October, with one work to be selected for the 2022 Mumfest logo. Artists are asked to register to participate at www.cravenarts.org and drop completed entries off at Bank of the Arts on October 1 and 2.