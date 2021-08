Unisys Corporation announced that it has completed two COVID-19 vaccination drives in India for its associates and their dependents. The company partnered with a healthcare services provider to organize two vaccination drives at its premises in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, from June 18-20 and again on July 23. More than 1,400 associates and their dependents were vaccinated across the cities. In addition, any associates and their dependents who get inoculated outside these drives are eligible for reimbursement, as well as for other benefits introduced by the company during the pandemic.