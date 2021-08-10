Cancel
Cranford, NJ

Cranford Knights of Columbus to hold Annual Golf Outing

Renna Media
 4 days ago

The Cranford Knights of Columbus will hold our Annual Golf Outing at Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth, NJ on Friday, September 17, 2021. The cost is $150.00 per golfer which includes golf, golf cart, lunch, refreshments, prizes and dinner, with lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. The Golf Outing proceeds will benefit our Council supported charities and programs. We will also be making special donations to the New Jersey Veteran’s Network and Cranford Front Line Appreciation Group (FLAG for Cranford) in recognition of all of the great work both organizations have done and are doing in support of our Veterans and First Responders during these trying times.

