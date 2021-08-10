Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

‘That’s going to get somebody killed’: West Texas becomes latest border battleground

By Molly Hennessy-Fiske Los Angeles Times
sandiegouniontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEL RIO, Texas — When ranch manager Cole Hill saw the back door of a house he was supposed to be guarding kicked in last Saturday, he suspected migrants had broken in. It was a pattern he was getting used to. Hill had responded to a burglary at another residence earlier that day. And two days before that, migrants broke into a house at the 8,000-acre Gun Hill Ranch about 100 miles west of San Antonio. Hill spotted the migrants inside and guessed they might have discovered the guns. He drew his 9 mm handgun and entered.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#South Texas#Border Security#Shooting#The Border Patrol#Legislature#Dance Punta Abbott#National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StateNew York Post

Video shows illegal immigrants crammed into Texas border facility

New video shows illegal immigrants packed tightly inside a room at a Border Patrol facility in Texas — where swamped border agents are reaching their breaking point, according to a report. Townhall said it obtained the troubling 10-second clip from a “fed up” Border Patrol agent in the Rio Grande...
Texas StateNPR

Controlling The Border Is A Challenge. Texas Gov. Abbott's Crackdown Is Proving That

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has launched a border security crackdown for the state, and it is strikingly similar to former President Trump's. While critics have called the measures blatantly unconstitutional, Abbott has touted them, including disaster declarations, jailing asylum-seekers, building a wall and patrolling the highways for migrants. The Texas initiative, though, lacks the immense power of the federal government. NPR's John Burnett spent time along the border and found the crackdown falling short of the hype.
Del Rio, TXCBS Austin

The first migrants arrested in Gov. Greg Abbott's border crackdown have served their time

*Editor's note* This story's headline was edited for length. "The first migrants arrested in Gov. Greg Abbott's border crackdown have served their time. Federal officials will decide what happens next." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Fortenberry at Texas border says it's 'almost wide-open'

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry made a trip to the Texas border with Mexico on Tuesday, describing the border along the Rio Grande River as "almost wide-open" to illegal crossing into the United States. "For those of us not on the border, it's a jarring experience," the 1st District Republican congressman said...
Texas StateWinchester News Gazette

Homeland Security chief visits south Texas border

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas spoke with reporters Thursday in Brownsville, Texas, after meeting with Border Patrol staff near the South Texas border. (Aug. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d0f52772e84045758d0c076bf5043d6f.
Phoenix, AZfox10phoenix.com

Ducey calls for Mayorkas' resignation after leaked border crisis audio

PHOENIX - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is calling on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign following leaked audio that showed the Biden administration official admitting the border crisis is "unsustainable." "We can't have a defeatist fighting for our nation's border security. It's time for Sec. Mayorkas to...
Texas StateNew York Post

Biden’s border disaster is key to Texas’ COVID crisis

Most media are giving ample coverage to Texas’ COVID woes, as the Delta variant has hospitals running out of ICU beds. But few reports note how President Joe Biden’s border disaster is helping drive the crisis. US border agents encountered nearly 189,000 migrants in June alone, the latest in a...
Texas StateWashington Post

Crash kills 10 of 30 people in van carrying migrants near Texas border, authorities say

A speeding van carrying 30 immigrants crashed into a pole in South Texas, killing nine passengers and the driver, authorities say. The white Ford van was driving northbound on U.S. Route 281 with double the number of passengers the vehicle is designed for when the top-heavy van veered off the road as it tried to make a turn — striking both a metal utility pole and a stop sign, Sgt. Nathan Brandley, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said in a statement to The Washington Post.
Texas Statewtxl.com

11 killed in crash near Texas, Mexico border

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Eleven people died, and several others were injured in a crash in southeast Texas. Sgt. Nathan Brandley, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said the crash occurred Wednesday when a passenger van carrying 24 people was traveling too fast on Highway 281, about 20 miles south of Falfurrias.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Schools become COVID-19 battleground

Schools have become the latest battleground in the fight over coronavirus safety. As the delta variant continues spreading rapidly across the country, causing a new wave of infections and hospitalizations, it is sending school administrators scrambling to adjust reopening plans. Schools will open in the next weeks, but there’s no...

Comments / 0

Community Policy