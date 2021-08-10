Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman injured at practice
The Baltimore Ravens’ wide receiver injury woes continued Tuesday when rookie Rashod Bateman left practice early after suffering a non-contact injury. Bateman suffered the apparent groin/core injury while running a slant route against cornerback Marcus Peters in one-on-one drills, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. The first-round pick pulled up, fell to the ground and limped back into the Ravens’ facility followed by general manager Eric DeCosta. Bateman has been limited in training camp with muscle tightness but fought through the ongoing ailment.www.pff.com
