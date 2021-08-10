Baltimore Ravens WR Rashod Bateman injured at practice

As if I really needed to tell you to watch this. Taysom Hill vs. Jameis Winston has easily been the hottest topic in a training camp filled with hot topics. Neither has emerged as the clear-cut No. 1 guy yet, although I give a slight edge to Winston thus far. Playing against another team in a game should tell us more. Taysom Hill (78 of 120 passes with 2 TDs and 3 INTs in camp) and Winston (102 for 146 with 5 TDs and 3 INTs) have both had their moments. Sean Payton won't just be looking at stats, but also the decision making. Here's a chance for someone to jump ahead in the race.