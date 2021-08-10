Cancel
Jimmies Picked for GPAC Volleyball Crown

The University of Jamestown has been named the favorite to win the GPAC volleyball championship this fall. The Jimmies tallied 115 points and garnered six of the twelve first place votes in the 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Preseason Coaches’ Volleyball Poll. Jamestown was the GPAC Regular Season and Tournament Champion in 2020 with a record of 15-1 and a 30-2 overall record.

SEWARD, Neb. – The NAIA national poll streak for the Concordia University Volleyball program carries on into the 2021 preseason. In the NAIA preseason poll released on Wednesday (Aug. 11), the Bulldogs landed at No. 7. A day earlier, Concordia slotted in at fourth in the 2021 GPAC Preseason Volleyball Coaches’ Poll. Head Coach Ben Boldt’s program placed third in the GPAC in both 2019 and 2020.

