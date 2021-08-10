Cancel
TITLE Boxing Club/BoxUnion Hires High-Caliber Talent To Strengthen Franchisee Support

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BoxUnion Holdings, the parent company of fitness boxing brands TITLE Boxing Club and BoxUnion, has hired 9 new world-class team members over the past few months to provide additional training, operations and marketing support for franchisees across 147 clubs nationwide.

BoxUnion - an emerging California-based fitness boxing brand with 3 studio locations in Southern California and the worldwide BoxUnion Digital subscription service - acquired 144-unit TITLE Boxing Club and the TITLE Boxing Club On Demand digital platform in January 2021. The acquisition created the first, true omni-channel fitness boxing offering for millions of consumers anytime, anywhere.

To ensure franchisees receive top-notch support following the transition, one of the first moves the BoxUnion executive leadership team made was to invest in industry-leading talent. The hiring spree kicked off earlier this year with the recruitment of Justin Ghadery as Chief Operating Officer and Josh Cole as Chief Marketing and Digital Officer. Ghadery's focus is on innovation, streamlining systems and enhancing the member experience to position the business for long-term growth, while Cole is spearheading efforts to expand brand reach, increase marketing capabilities and strengthen local marketing programs.

Additional new hires augment team expertise and further reflect the company's commitment to providing superb franchisee support, including:

  • Carisa Findley, Vice President of Learning and Development will leverage her expertise in adult learning to create best-in-class training programs to support the franchisee network. Her vast experience in training and operations includes roles with Xtend Barre, Exhale Spa, Curves and Elements Massage.
  • GJ Groos, Corporate Operations Leader will strengthen operational best practices at the corporate level and will test and refine programs to roll out for franchisee network benefit. He brings over 20 years' experience with companies such as Amazon, Gold's Gym International and 24 Hour Fitness.
  • Kendra Spencer, Vice President of Field Marketingwill focus on developing regional and local marketing programs, championing best practice sharing and ensuring the voice of the franchisee is well represented in all strategic marketing plans. She brings over 17 years' experience with franchise brands including Massage Envy and Jack In The Box, as well as national brands such as PetSmart and IRONMAN.
  • Kara Willis, Director of Franchise Operations will provide guidance and support to franchisees across operations, sales and the member experience. A former NCAA athlete and record-setting collegiate athlete at UMass, she previously served as a multi-unit leader for Orangetheory Fitness where she worked with franchisees to help improve their business operations, staffing success, and bottom line.
  • Jeremy Davis, Director of Franchise Operations will provide guidance and support to franchisees across operations, sales and the member experience. A former star collegiate athlete who played football at the University of Houston, Davis held multi-unit leadership roles with 24 Hour Fitness, F45 Training, and Orangetheory Fitness.
  • Jake Hovden, Director of Franchise Operationswill provide guidance and support to franchisees across operations, sales and the member experience. With over 20 years in the health and fitness industry in various positions from personal trainer to general manager and franchise consultant, Hovden most recently was supporting 60+ franchisees for Anytime Fitness.
  • Raymond Yee, Director of Growth Strategy & Analytics will establish insights-based growth strategies across the brand and support field marketing and operations teams by providing recommendations and best practices for optimal sales growth. He has over 12 years' experience using data-based insights, analytics and technology to drive business results in the financial services industry as well as for the Sky Zone franchise network.
  • Christine DiBugnara, Senior Director, Product Operations & Talent will focus on helping the TITLE Boxing Club franchisee network further strengthen its best-in-class programming. She brings over 20 years of experience as a fitness business owner and field leader in corporate and franchise fitness businesses. She previously led the charge for product and programming for fitness and boxing brands such as Mayweather Boxing, UFC GYM, and 24-Hour Fitness.
  • Gavin McKay, General Manager, Digitalwill lead the growth of TITLE Boxing Club On Demand, including the development of omnichannel growth strategies that harness the reach of digital to generate more leads for physical-club membership. Prior to his new role, McKay founded Unite Fitness, growing it into the top boutique omnichannel fitness brand in Philadelphia, combining in-person studios, race events and live & on-demand digital platform.

"We are committed to future growth and supporting franchisees to set them up for success," said Todd Wadler, CEO of BoxUnion Holdings. "To make that happen, will continue to surround ourselves with smart, knowledgeable and dedicated team members who have experience in all areas of the business, including programming, training and development, operations, marketing and more."

Existing franchisees are excited about the support team additions, including Donald McConnell, who has owned a TITLE Boxing Club franchise since 2018.

"As the TITLE Boxing Club brand expands, it's great to see we are getting more corporate team members to help support us and assist in making the brand the best it can be," McConnell said. "As consumer expectations evolve, it's critical that we also continue to evolve. It's good to know that our franchisor is hiring the right people on their management team to put franchisees in a position of success."

If you are interested in joining the TITLE Boxing Club or BoxUnion teams you can learn more and see open positions by visiting https://titleboxingclub.com/careers/ or https://www.boxunion.com/careers/.

About TITLE Boxing Club /BoxUnionTITLE Boxing Club is a franchise of boutique fitness clubs specializing in boxing and kickboxing classes with 144 locations across the United States, Mexico and the Dominican Republic and several more in development worldwide. The brand is currently ranked on Entrepreneur magazine's prestigious Franchise 500 list and the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing, privately-held companies. BoxUnion is a fitness brand with 3 studio locations in California and a digital subscription service with more than 65K members and digital subscribers. BoxUnion's workouts bring together mind, body, music and boxing, featuring high-intensity cardio, muscle sculpting strength training and TONS of punches. Voted most fun new workout by Self Magazine and Top 10 coolest workout taking over LA right now by Well + Good, BoxUnion has been recognized by everyone from People Magazine to Goop. In January 2021, BoxUnion acquired TITLE Boxing Club to form the nation's premier omni-channel fitness brand. To find out more about TITLE Boxing Club and find a location near you visit titleboxingclub.com and for more information about BoxUnion and BoxUnion Digital, visit https://www.boxunion.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Morgan Ganz, Fishman PR, mganz@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/title-boxing-clubboxunion-hires-high-caliber-talent-to-strengthen-franchisee-support-301352379.html

SOURCE BoxUnion Holdings

